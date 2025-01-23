The Traitors is most beloved for its wide-ranging cast of celebrities and TV stars. Season 3, which is currently airing on Peacock, brings together Zac Efron’s little brother, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, many Real Housewives stars, two Bachelor Nation alumni, and the central figure of Scandoval, among others, for the ultimate murder mystery competition.

However, no casting was more surprising than a member of Britain’s extended royal family. Lord Ivar Mountbatten is playing in the U.S. edition of The Traitors, adding some royal flair to the game’s Scottish castle that even host Alan Cumming and his wardrobe can’t provide.

Naturally, many contestants had no clue that a royal was in their midst and had many questions for him from the beginning. Here’s everything you need to know about Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

Ivar’s Royal Family

As he pointed out in the Season 3 premiere, Mountbatten shares the same last name as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. However, while he carries a “Lord” title, he’s only distantly related to the couple.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mountbatten is the son of David Mountbatten, the third Marquess of Milford Haven, and Janet Mercedes Bryce. Through his dad’s side, he is the second cousin of Harry’s father, King Charles III, and the first cousin of the late Prince Philip, making him Queen Elizabeth III’s first cousin once removed.

Ivar’s Job

Aside from being a British aristocrat, Mountbatten has also worked as a businessman. On his website, he states that he “created and developed a variety of successful businesses across sectors such as self-storage, hospitality, and farming,” like being one of the former directors of SCL Group, the parent company of political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica.

Mountbatten with Chip Bergh, the former President and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the diplomatic side, Mountbatten serves as the Deputy Lieutenant for Devon, the countryside of southwestern England where he currently resides with his husband.

Ivar’s Relationship

Compared to his famous relatives, Mountbatten had been able to live a private life for the most part. Before The Traitors, he made headlines in 2016 as the first royal family member to come out as gay.

Mountbatten married his ex-wife Penelope Thompson and had three daughters, Ella, Alix, and Luli, before they divorced in 2011. After coming out publicly, he married flight attendant James Coyle in 2018, making him the first royal relative to have a same-sex wedding.