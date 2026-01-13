Dylan Efron Thinks This Traitors Star Will Win Season 4

Does it take a Traitors winner to know one? After winning Season 3 alongside fellow Faithfuls Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Ivar Mountbatten, Dylan Efron is weighing in on the latest installment in Peacock’s treacherous reality competition, and he’s already identified a potential victor.

He’s A Faithful, But...

While Dylan won the game as a Faithful, he thinks the odds are not in their favor for Season 4. “I feel like Traitors are gonna win,” he told Yahoo Entertainment at the Golden Globes on Jan. 11. “I think right now, Rob [Rausch] has this game just locked up.”

Dylan suggested the snake-wrangling Love Island alum is employing a strategy seen in Season 2 of the show’s U.K. iteration, seemingly referring to Harry Clark, who won the game as a lone Traitor. As Harry told Radio Times, his approach was to mentally “take a chill pill” and act like a Faithful (except for when he was in the turret, of course).

As one Redditor put it: “Harry’s great strength was that he knew people would underestimate him by virtue of him being a young, working class man and he played into that image of himself to stay under the radar.”

Another key element of Harry’s Traitors arc was befriending a Faithful, Mollie Pearce, only revealing his true Traitor identity after he’d won the game. Similarly, Dylan pointed out that Rob has Faithful (and fellow Love Island star) Maura Higgins “under his wing.” Indeed, just three episodes in, Rob and Maura’s teamwork has gone viral. As Maura said while they were partnered up for the Episode 3 cage challenge, “It feels good to put trust in Rob.”

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Based on what he’s seen so far, Dylan said, “I think he’s gonna go the whole way.”

If Rob wins — either solo or with his fellow Traitors, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Lisa Rinna — it would mark the first time since Season 1 that a Traitor has won the show’s U.S. iteration.

Back In The Castle?

While Dylan is clearly along for the ride as a viewer, he’s also open to returning to the Traitors castle as a competitor. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether he’d be down for an all-star season, he explained: “I think so. The hard part is that I don’t know what I would change too much. I could see them wanting me to be a Traitor, but I wouldn’t want to be a Traitor still. We’ll see. I had so much fun that it would be a blessing to be able to do it again.”