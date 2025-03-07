The Traitors Season 3 drew to a close on March 6, and following weeks of in-fighting among the Traitors, it was the Faithfuls who won the game. Their victory is unlike anything the reality hit has seen so far, and naturally, fans had thoughts on the winners.

To recap, the Season 3 finale picked up after last week’s roundtable cliffhanger, where a vote was held to break the tie between ousting Traitor Danielle Reyes or Lord Ivar Mountbatten. Ultimately, Britney Haynes — with whom Danielle shares a complicated Big Brother history — cast the deciding vote to send home her fellow Traitor.

This would come back to haunt her, though. Dylan and his fellow Faithfuls (Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Ivar) wisely observed that Danielle had something nice to say to everyone but Britney upon her banishment. Plus, Britney’s tortured reaction to voting out Danielle set off alarm bells.

A Leap Of Faith(fuls)

In the end, the group not only voted to banish Britney but also elected to trust each other. And it paid off: Gabby, Ivar, Dolores, and Dylan celebrated as they each revealed they were a Faithful.

Their big win marks a few firsts for the U.S. iteration of the Traitors franchise. It’s the largest crew of Faithfuls to win, and the first victory for Bachelor Nation and Bravo.

Euan Cherry/Peacock

In fact, for the first time, none of the winners are so-called “gamers” — i.e., contestants who come from a strategy-based show. That made it a polarizing finale, but several fans celebrated the surprising outcome.

The Season’s MVP

“WHAT A GREAT ENDING. It’s SOOO WILD to me that a group of non-gamer Faithfuls won over a bunch of high-calibre gamer Traitors,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “And I genuinely think Dylan played a damn huge part in that. He’s definitely the MVP Faithful this season.”

The Traitors finale also gifted fans the image of Dylan very much channeling Troy Bolton in the Scottish castle, as one fan pointed out.

“I’m content with Gabby and Dylan winning. And them allowing Dolores and Ivar to tag along was very sweet,” one viewer said. Similarly, one fan described Gabby and Dylan as the season’s breakout stars.

Of course, there was plenty of love for the whole Faithful posse. “Dolores the first person from Bravo to win, I know that’s right!” one fan celebrated, while another said, “she served [as] justice for the housewives that left way too early.” As one viewer quipped, “Dolores finally voting right 10 round tables later was poetic.”

And though fans might not have had Ivar on their radar — even Gabby once famously forgot he was in the same room as her — one praised the “balance” he brought to the game, and another declared him winning “the funniest thing to ever happen.”

Love For A Fallen Traitor

Though Season 3 went to the Faithfuls, it was a close game until the very end — and fans praised Danielle for her performance throughout the show. “Say what you guys want but Danielle has been one of THEE best traitors to do it. she did what she had to do to (almost) win,” one viewer wrote.

Euan Cherry/Peacock

“Danielle losing so close to the end is heartbreaking,” said another. “She played such a fascinating game and could have won the entire thing as an OG Traitor. She will not be forgotten, and was a huge part [of] why this season was so compelling.”