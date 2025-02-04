Travis Kelce Responds To Taylor Swift Proposal Rumors

The dream of all Tayvis shippers is for Travis Kelce to get down on one knee and propose to Taylor Swift after winning the Super Bowl. Although his NFL team made the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, that may not be happening just yet. The Kansas City Chiefs player responded to proposal rumors during a press conference at the Super Bowl LIX opening night event on Feb. 3.

Kelce was asked back-to-back questions about whether he was planning to propose to Swift at the big game on Feb. 9, and he answered coyly. “Wouldn’t you like to know,” he said.

When the next journalist attempted to approach the topic, subtly asking if he’d be giving out a ring, Kelce caught his drift and gave a more blunt reply. “Someone special? Like, a Super Bowl ring? Next question,” he said before laughing at the reporters’ audacity. “Man, back to back? You guys are crazy.”

This is not the first time that Kelce has faced pressure about getting engaged to Swift. During a sketch at a celebrity fundraiser back in June, Jason Sudeikis asked (in character as a Bears fan) when he would “make an honest woman” out of Swift. Kelce gave an embarrassed smile and ignored the inquiry.

Travis Gushing About Taylor

While he shut down questions about popping the question, Kelce was happy to talk about Swift otherwise — even her known baking skills. “Oh, she's quite the cook,” he remarked at the press conference. “I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop-Tarts are unbelievable.”

Kelce also praised the singer’s work ethic, saying he aims for his Super Bowl energy to match her discipline during her Eras Tour, which ended in December. “I better hold up my end of the bargain,” he said. “She's up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure.”

While it’s not officially confirmed that Swift will go to the Super Bowl, her attendance is expected. Considering that she still made it between Eras Tour shows in Japan and Australia last year, it’ll be much easier for her to go this year. If Kelce wins with the Chiefs for the third consecutive time, expect another celebratory kiss on the field.