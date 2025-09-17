Travis Kelce Shared A Key Detail About His & Taylor Swift's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have only been engaged for about a month, after announcing their engagement just a couple of weeks ago. However, they have locked down some aspects of their wedding planning. On the Sept. 17 episode of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed a key wedding detail that he and the singer had already decided on.

Guest Jimmy Fallon asked Kelce whether he and Swift had started the wedding planning process, and specifically wanted to know about the music. “Are you gonna do DJ or band? Are you thinking about all this stuff?” he asked, with Kelce revealing, “Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?”

That might also include karaoke, after Fallon praised Kelce’s surprise karaoke performance with his brother, Jason, in July at the American Century Championship. There, they sang Bob Seger's “Old Time Rock & Roll,” complete with a dance routine.

“I've seen these [moves] all growing up,” Jason added, in praise of his brother. “He's always had this in his bag. He's been a man of entertainment since the beginning. So this is not surprising.”

Taylor & Travis’ Engagement

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26 in a joint Instagram post, sharing photos from the romantic proposal and a close-up of her diamond ring. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote, with a dynamite emoji.

While Swift has yet to speak out publicly about their engagement or wedding details, Kelce shared his gratitude for fans’ support in the following episode of New Heights. “I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said. “It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

He gave more details about the proposal in a Sept. 15 interview with Erin Andrews for NFL on FOX, revealing that he cried after getting down on one knee. “The palms were definitely sweating,” he recalled. “I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”