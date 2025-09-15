Travis Kelce Says He Cried While Proposing To Taylor Swift

Swifties weren’t the only people who broke out into tears when Travis Kelce got engaged to Taylor Swift. In a new interview with sports reporter Erin Andrews for NFL on FOX, the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that he cried while proposing to the singer.

In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Andrews asked Kelce how “rattled” he got while he popped the question. When it came to the proposal itself, Kelce said Swift “could tell that story,” but he continued to open up about his own emotions. “The palms were definitely sweating,” he recalled. “I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there.”

However, Kelce clarified that he’s feeling only excitement, not nerves, when it comes to the prospect of marrying Swift. “It’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he stated.

Andrews also asked Kelce how much happier Swift makes him. “She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am,” he replied.

Travis & Taylor’s Romantic Proposal

Instagram / Taylor Swift

The couple announced their engagement on Aug. 26 in a joint Instagram post, sharing photos from their intimate, flower-filled proposal and a close-up of Swift’s jaw-dropping engagement ring. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned the post.

Kelce broke his silence on the following episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, who loudly congratulated him on the engagement. In fact, Kelce said he’s really loved calling Swift his fiancée to everyone he can. “It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates,” he gushed. “It was pretty cool... I still get giddy, exciting times.”

Hilariously, Kelce’s father, Ed, spilled the tea when it came to proposal details, telling Cleveland’s News 5 that it took place in the backyard of their Kansas City home. The setting was being built as the couple recorded Swift’s New Heights episode, where she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Afterward, Kelce got her out under the pretenses of going to dinner.

“He said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine.’ ... They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed explained. “They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”