Twitter Has Feelings About The Tupac Tribute At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre brought together fellow California rappers Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg, as well as Eminem and Mary J. Blige, for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Some fans wondered whether the stars would pay tribute to Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996, during the performance — perhaps with another Tupac hologram — especially considering many of the artists’ close relationship with the late rapper.

In 2012, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg co-headlined the Coachella Music Festival, where Tupac was resurrected as a hologram to “perform” alongside the duo. Digital Domain Media Group created the hologram, and it reportedly cost between $100,000 to $400,000. Reactions to the then-revolutionary technology were mixed, with some fans praising Dr. Dre’s vision and others feeling uncomfortable of Tupac’s image being used when he’s not here to give approval.

In 2012 during Coachella, Snoop Dogg performed with a Tupac hologram. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Feb. 13, Dr. Dre didn’t end up bringing out Tupac, but he did pay tribute to him on two separate instances during the set. Most expected “California Love” would be involved in some capacity given the game is in Los Angeles, and Dr. Dre did not disappoint, joining Snoop to perform the classic jam toward the beginning of the show. Additionally, after Snoop, Blige, and Lamar performed a medley of their top songs, Dr. Dre played the intro of “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” on the piano, making for a subtle but poignant nod to his former collaborator.

Twitter was touched by Dr. Dre’s tributes to Tupac, with the rapper’s biggest fans applauding the reference to “I Ain’t Mad At Cha.” However, some were a little upset that the Tupac hologram didn’t make an encore appearance nearly a decade after its debut.

No matter where Twitter stands on the Tupac hologram, everyone agrees on one thing: Tupac would have been a welcome addition to the Super Bowl stage if he were still here.