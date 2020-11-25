While Christmas might be looking a whole lot different this year, one thing we can depend on is an enchanting line-up of must-watch festive television. In 2020, our yuletide TV schedule is full to bursting with one-off specials, brand new dramas, animated spectaculars, and much, much more. To nudge you in the right direction of some of this year's seasonal highlights, here's your comprehensive guide to the best Christmas TV of 2020, because you won't want to miss a second of what promises to be a great year for festive telly.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt on TV filming this year, the good news is that the regular Christmas specials from Eastenders, Doctor Who, Call the Midwife, and more are on track for 2020. On top of that, we'll have a selection of brand new seasonal treats, including the BBC's highly-anticipated adaptation of Black Narcissus starring Gemma Arterton. Elsewhere, viewers can also look ahead to a festive-themed look back at Strictly Come Dancing's 16-year history; a one-off Britain's Got Talent spectacular; and not one but two visits to the iconic Great British Bake Off gazebo.

So, as many of us prepare for some socially-distanced Christmas celebrations, we can find solace in the fact that staying at home will be made a whole lot easier with a truly magical Christmas TV schedule at our fingertips.

BBC One

Black Narcissus BBC Based on Rumer Godden’s 1939 novel of the same name, this three-part BBC adaptation centres on a strict and faithful young nun who is tasked with establishing a convent in a remote Himalayan palace. Airdate TBC.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special BBC Set in December 1965, this festive Call the Midwife special follows the lead up to traditional Christmas celebrations at Nonnatus House. However, amid all the excitement, things soon begin to go awry. Call the Midwife Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks BBC Jodie Whittaker reprises her role as the iconic Time Lord, who is forced to go up against the show's classic antagonists, the Daleks, along with her trusted companions in a bid to save humanity. Airdate TBC.

Eastenders Christmas Special Christmas wouldn't be the same without some classic Walford Square drama, and this year is certainly no exception. As per the Radio Times, exact details of the soap's 2020 festive special have so far been kept tightly under wraps. However, there have been murmurings of a well-known character's return. Watch this space. Eastenders Christmas Special airs on Christmas day.

Ghosts Christmas Special BBC This spookily funny sitcom from the makers of Horrible Histories is back with its first-ever Christmas special, during which viewers are treated to a fresh twist on a classic Charles Dickens tale. Airdate TBC.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas Special Mrs Brown’s Boys' decade-long streak of Christmas specials will certainly not be coming to an end in 2020, because fans can look forward to not one, but two seasonal episodes this year — both of which see the Brown clan come to terms with the struggles of the pandemic. Airdate TBC.

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown BBC Sadly, the Strictly Christmas special we've come to know and love won't be hitting the airwaves this year. But fear not, ballroom fans, because viewers will instead be treated to a festive run-down episode of the show's 25 most memorable dances — all of which have been selected by the voting public. Airdate TBC.

The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown BBC Dawn French is back as the hilarious Vicar of Dibley in three brand new episodes, each set within different stages of the coronavirus lockdown. Airdate TBC.

Zog and the Flying Doctors BBC From the magical creations of The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson, this brand new animated adventure follows the flying doctor trio Zog, Pearl and Gadabout as they set out on a rescue mission.

BBC Two

Upstart Crow Christmas Special David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan star in this special edition of the hit satirical sitcom, during which Shakespeare struggles for inspiration in quarantine during an outbreak of the plague. Airdate TBC.

Victoria Wood: The Secret List Featuring more than 20 hilarious sketches, this tribute to the late comedic legend Victoria Wood takes a look back at some of her favourite career highlights, which were found in Wood's personal notebook following her death in 2016. Airdate TBC.

ITV

Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure Following the announcement of his retirement earlier this year, stand-up comedian Billy Connolly reflects on his illustrious career with his favourite comedy moments, unseen performances, and much more. Airdate TBC.

Britain’s Got Talent at Christmas Some of the biggest acts in Britain's Got Talent''s 14-year history return to perform in this festive ITV special hosted by Ant and Dec. Britain’s Got Talent at Christmas airs on Christmas Day.

Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill and Dean Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean pack up their skates and head to chilly Alaska where they set out to discover the perfection location to perform their iconic Bolero routine. However, during their travels, the Dancing on Ice duo come face to face with the damaging effects of climate change. Airdate TBC.

Birds of a Feather Christmas Special After three years off the air, this classic ITV sitcom is back for a one-off Christmas special which follows Tracey, Dorien and Sharon as they hilariously try and cope in the coronavirus lockdown. Airdate TBC.

The Story of SM:TV Live Ant, Dec and Cat Deeley take a look back at the show many of us grew up with through archival footage and brand new interviews with the SM:TV hosts themselves. Airdate TBC.

Channel 4

The Great Christmas Bake Off Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Bake Off: The Professionals host Tom Allen kick off yuletide celebrations in the iconic tent along with some of the greatest ever Bake Off contestants and the very special music guest, Alexandra Burke. Airdate TBC.

Quentin Blake’s Clown Inspired by the classic children's book of the same name and narrated by Helena Bonham-Carter, this delightful animation follows the adventures of a toy clown who embarks on a journey to find a new home after being discarded with a bunch of old toys. Airdate TBC.

First Dates Christmas The First Dates team swap the bright lights of London for the idyllic British countryside, where singletons from across the UK meet in the hopes of securing some yuletide romance. Airdate TBC.