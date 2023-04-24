Don’t worry, everyone: Kim Kardashian has finally seen Usher perform. The eight-time Grammy winner sang to the SKIMS founder when she attended his Las Vegas residency show on April 22, six months after inclement weather forced her to cancel her planned birthday trip to see him perform live. Kardashian took her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton and his fiancé Lukas Gage to Las Vegas on her private jet to see Usher’s show, where he gave her a shoutout on stage. “What up, Kim, you made it,” he said while performing his 2004 song “Superstar.”

Kardashian continued to posted several clips to her Instagram Stories from the show, including when Teyana Taylor made a guest appearance to perform “Bad Girl” and moments of her, Appleton, and Gage joyfully singing along. “Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren’t here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP,” she wrote.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In October, Kardashian planned a quick trip to Vegas with her sister Khloé, mom Kris Jenner, and several close friends to see Usher for her 42nd birthday, complete with a dinner at luxe Italian hotspot Carbone. However, after taking off in her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet, they weren’t able to land. “The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening, and we are heading back home,” she explained at the time. Instead, the crew simply hit up an In-N-Out Burger back home and jumped on a party bus to celebrate Kardashian’s birthday.

In response to the missed concert, Usher gave Kardashian an open invite to any of his future shows on his Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday Kim!” he wrote. “I saw the post, I hate that you didn’t make it to the show last night. But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come.” The Kardashians filming crew, who had already safely landed in Vegas, and her good friend LaLa Anthony, who flew in from New York City to surprise her, wound up attending the show without her. “The FOMO was real. She had to rub it in,” Kardashian wrote.