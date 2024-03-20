The Biggest Victim Of Scandoval Is… Ariana Madix’s Cat

Ariana Madix’s life changed after she learned that her boyfriend of almost a decade, Tom Sandoval, was having a months-long affair with their friend and Vanderpump Rules castmate Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. The entire world felt for Ariana, which resulted in brand deals galore, a spot on Dancing With the Stars, and her Broadway debut in Chicago. But what about her cat?

In all honesty, Ariana’s cat, Kitty, just might be the biggest victim of Scandoval.

On the March 19 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval throws a “sexy singles” pool party with friends and some girls whom he had met at James Kennedy’s See You Next Tuesday DJ set (because all roads lead back to SUR). Even Tom Schwartz disapproves, saying he shouldn’t flirt with new women in the same house as Ariana.

Naturally, Ariana left before it even got started, leaving Kitty to deal with the ruckus herself. The elderly cat is only shown a handful of times, including a moment where she has to fend off a random guest, and one where she has to witness the backyard tomfoolery go down without any way to stop it. Kitty is clearly unamused, and while Ariana can leave to avoid it, she is stuck.

Kitty on Vanderpump Rules. Bravo via Peacock

If Kitty was tired of Sandoval’s pool party antics, just imagine everything she’s been through since the scandal blew up last March. Ariana and Sandoval’s showdown on the Season 10 finale, filmed the day after she learned about his affair, was riveting TV for viewers. But think of Kitty, who was likely hiding from the mayhem or having to watch it all out of the camera’s line of sight. (Not every pet is as strong as Ariana’s dog, Maya, who stood stoically by her side before the blowout.)

Since then, Ariana and Sandoval agreed not to communicate while residing in the same house. That leaves Kitty at the center of the former couple’s mounting tension. Of course, this isn’t the first time the cat had a front-row seat to Pump Rules drama. Ariana had Kitty even before she started dating Sandoval in 2014, meaning she’s seen everything in their relationship and friend group.

To her credit, Ariana seems to be doing her best to soothe Kitty. In fact, one of the reasons she’s even staying in that house with Sandoval is to avoid uprooting her cat. She also involved Kitty in one of her many post-Scandoval brand deals with Tiny Cats litter, proving that she’ll provide for her child during any major catastrophe.