Vanessa Hudgens Shared Details From Sarah Hyland’s “Healing” Bachelorette Party

As one of close pal Sarah Hyland’s bridesmaids, Vanessa Hudgens made sure the bachelorette party brought good vibes only. After recently returning from the “really special” group trip to Punta Mita, Mexico, Hudgens told People at a July 17 event, “It was really amazing. It was very healing and reflective and bonding. It was my speed when it comes to a bachelorette.”

Ahead of Hyland’s upcoming wedding to Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams, their Casa Aramara getaway included plenty of good music, dancing, beverages, matching bathing suits, and even a sound bath meditation session that Hudgens planned. “I feel like I’m good at bringing the vibes,” the Tick, Tick... Boom actor added of the celebration.

Hudgens also shared several cute bachelorette party photos and videos on Instagram, writing that she had the “most magical time” celebrating the bride-to-be. In one clip, she, Hyland, and musician GG Magree could be seen giggling and singing along to Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” and “The Trouble with Love Is” on a boat, while another showed the group jamming out to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.” As Hudgens captioned another IG post, “Too many pics. Not enough slides.”

Hyland, for her part, commented that their time in Mexico was “iconic” before sharing more bachelorette party details with Extra in an interview published on July 22. “It was probably one of the best trips I’ve ever been on… We just sang musical theater and danced all night,” the new Love Island USA host told the outlet, explaining that she’s known Hudgens for 13 years now. “She’s one of my dearest friends and I love her to pieces.”

Sharing her own Instagram photo from the bash on July 14, the Modern Family alum added in the caption, “Bachelorette Trip of my dreams ... I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC.”

With that milestone behind them, Hyland is one step closer to finally marrying Adams. After getting engaged in July 2019, the couple postponed their wedding twice due to COVID-19. However, they’ve yet to publicly disclose exactly when or where the long-awaited ceremony will take place. “I think at this point, I just want to be married and on vacation,” she added in her Extra interview, teasing that the nuptials will include a Modern Family reunion and “more than one dress.”

In a separate People interview, Hyland shared that she was taking the stress of wedding planning “one step at a time,” but was feeling “great” after spending some time “being silly and just feeling free” with her closest pals south of the border. “I just had the trip of a lifetime with my best friends, and I’m hosting Love Island USA. I’m getting married at an undisclosed location and time,” she explained. “Things are going great.”

Sounds exactly like the zen mood Hudgens was aiming to create.