Almost two decades later, the High School Musical cast is still all in this together. On Dec. 2, Vanessa Hudgens got married to MLB player Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico, and their wedding included some very special guests: some of the actor’s High School Musical co-stars.

A few days after their wedding weekend, Monique Coleman, who played brainiac and Hudgens’ onscreen best friend Taylor McKessie, shared a video on Instagram documenting her time in Tulum, which included jumping on the sandy beaches with the bride and posing with Hudgens’ younger sister Stella.

“Congrats @vanessahudgens & @cotuck,” she captioned the post, with a diamond ring and crying emojis. “Your love is the stuff of fairytales.” Hudgens commented on the post with a simple “I love u,” while her sister wrote, “pretty angel!!!! loved seeing you.”

Monique Coleman posing with Vanessa Hudgens at her wedding. Monique Coleman / Instagram

Another photo in the reel revealed that their fellow co-star Lucas Grabeel, who played showman Ryan Evans, was also in attendance, making for a mini High School Musical reunion.

Grabeel shared Coleman’s reel on his Instagram Story, sharing his own message to the newlywed. “Congrats Vanessa!” he wrote. “Thanks for sharing Mo! Love you both so much! What a special trip.”

Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel reunite at Vanessa Hudgens’ wedding. Monique Coleman / Instagram

“My Wildcat Heart Is So Full”

Naturally, fans were getting nostalgic in Coleman’s comments section, rejoicing in their reunion. “Awww Gabriella and Taylor back together again,” one fan commented, while another person wrote that it was “a dream come true that you guys are all still friends & are there for each other like this.”

However, one fan put it best. “My Wildcat heart is so full,” they wrote.

Much of the cast have kept in touch over the years, meaning this is far from their first reunion. Most recently, Coleman reunited with Hudgens and their co-star Olesya Rulin in September at an event for Hudgens’ Caliwater brand.

“We make each other strong,” she captioned the Instagram photos, quoting “We’re All In This Together.” “It’s beautiful to see how far we’ve all come. Congrats V!!! Always proud.”