Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Just Got Married In Mexico

Gabriella Montez is a married woman (but not to Troy Bolton). Vanessa Hudgens got married to MLB player Cole Tucker on Dec. 2, tying the knot in Tulum, Mexico. Vogue confirmed the pair’s nuptials, sharing the first photos and exclusive details.

The couple had written their own vows for the big day, saying “I do” in front of 100 family members and close friends. Jay Shetty, who hosted the Zoom meditation where the couple met, officiated the ceremony. Hudgens called her wedding the “most magical weekend” of her life.

Prior to Hudgens’ confirmation, a photo of the actor posing barefoot on the beach in a white dress went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Additionally, her High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman posted a video from Tulum on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “Last day in paradise.”

Hudgens’ Wedding Planning

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner on October 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The newlyweds got engaged in November 2022 after two years of dating but didn’t announce it until February, when Hudgens shared photos from Tucker’s Parisian proposal on Instagram. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the post, which included a close-up of her engagement ring against the River Seine.

Since then, Hudgens has been open about her wedding planning process, calling it “nuts” and “kind of mind-blowing” in a September interview with PEOPLE. “It’s wild, it’s crazy, the industry of weddings,” she said. “My best friend is getting married as well, and she’s going through it and I was just like, ‘My God, dresses are so expensive.’”

In fact, it got so exhausting at one point that she considered eloping, as she told Drew Barrymore in May. “I don’t know, finding a venue is really tough,” she said. “I kind of just want to elope. I’m lost.”

Destination Wedding Details

Despite her concerns, she and Tucker eventually settled on a destination wedding. “Finding a venue was the hardest part,” Hudgens told Vogue. “I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn—these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They ultimately settled on Tulum, Mexico after considering it as a honeymoon spot. The ceremony and reception took place at the Azulik City of Arts, a museum located in the middle of the jungle. Before visiting the site, Hudgens was nervous about how guests would get there.

“A lot of it was down an unpaved dirt road, and I proceeded to think, ‘There’s no way in hell we’ll be able to have our wedding here—how are we going to get our entire party out here down this bumpy dirt road?’” Hudgens said.

However, as soon as she saw the venue, she knew she found her place. “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before,” she said. “It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”