When 98 Degrees sang “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” who knew how apt it would prove to be? Lead singer Nick Lachey and his actor wife, Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo), know the power of an intimate encounter. The Love Is Blind and Ultimatum co-hosts revealed in a cover interview with Brides magazine that scheduling a weekly sex date helps keep their 13-year marriage strong.

Taking “Hump Day” Literally

Even before they started hosting Netflix dating shows together, the Lacheys had a lot to balance. They explained to Brides that they realized they needed a day to prioritize intimacy separate from the one when they’d deal with logistics. Vanessa got the idea from a friend and proposed it to Nick, whose reaction was, “What, schedule a sex day?” she recalled.

Nonetheless, the couple implemented it, making Wednesday a true “hump day.” (Meanwhile, Nick dubbed the logistics day “calendar dump day.”) Though they indicated they aren’t religious about the practice since returning to Los Angeles after Vanessa starred in NCIS: Hawai’i, they still see its value.

“I don’t want the time that we have for intimacy and connection to be taken over by logistics, but that’s our life,” Vanessa said. “I think we’re coming into an age of having to have a hump day and a logistics day.”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosting Love Is Blind Season 8 Courtesy of Netflix

Doing The Work

It takes more than just logistics dates and sex dates to keep the romance alive. Speaking about couples therapy, Vanessa said, “It’s really important to have a third-person perspective that’s an unbiased opinion.” The couple has shared in the past that they started going to couples counseling even before they got married in 2011.

“I think that’s an important part of maintaining a strong relationship,” Nick told Today Parents in July 2022. He added that marriage counseling benefits the whole family, including their three kids, saying, “The healthier you are as couple, the healthier you are going to be as parents.”

Hosting dating shows has also turned out to be like therapy, according to Vanessa. “It’s such a blessing because I get to do it with Nick,” she told E! in February 2024. “And it really has become an important part of our marriage. It’s like the living marriage therapy.”

The two have been hosting Love Is Blind together since 2020 and The Ultimatum since 2022. LIB was their first joint presenting project, and they didn’t know how it was going to go when they signed on.

“We said we’re either going to love this or hate this, and we both were like, ‘That was cool,’” Vanessa told Bustle in October 2020. “No one’s trying to one up, and if I mess up, I know that he has my back and vice versa.”