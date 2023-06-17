There’s no denying how popular Bridgerton is. Many celebrities are obsessed with the show — including Venus Williams. The tennis star is such a big fan that she’s imagined how she could fit into the Netflix series. Taking to her Instagram Stories between sessions at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham in England, the athlete pitched some ideas to executive producer Shonda Rhimes. “Shondaland, I’m ready to be cast in your next episode of Bridgerton when you’re ready,” Williams said, tagging Rhimes’, Shondaland’s, Bridgerton’s, and Queen Charlotte’s respective Instagram accounts. “I have no acting skills or abilities. But it’s okay.” The show has yet to drop its third season, and it has already been renewed for Season 4.

In another video from her story that was re-shared by the Shondaland Instagram account, she got more specific about how she could be part of the Bridgerton universe. “So I could be cast as the first sort of Victorian athlete, 'cause I can’t act. So I’ll have to only be able to do scenes that involve some sort of physical labor.” she joked. Williams even offered an idea about a romantic interest for her: King George III. She also noted that the monarch had a keen interest in Venus, the Goddess of Love. “I’m Venus. Right here,” she added. “Where are you, George?”

Venus Williams in 2023. Stephen Pond/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She also showed off her hair sitting on top of her visor, likening it to the extravagant hairstyles in the Netflix series. “I just kind of put my hat on — I flipped my hair to put my hat on — so that way, like, the velcro doesn’t stick to my hair. and then when I left, this is what happened. A Bridgerton style bouffount.”

After apparently not hearing back about a definite role in the Bridgerton universe, the tennis star shared an update on her Instagram Story. “Well Shonda didn’t call so I had to get back to my regular job,” Williams lamented. “Disappointing but I figure it’s for the best.” Williams is currently in England competing in a tournament as a wild-card entrant and has yet to reveal whether she’s participating in Wimbledon this year.

Bridgerton Season 3 has yet to announce a release date, but Rhimes revealed in April 2023 that the show is in its last phases of production which could potentially mean a 2023 release date. “We’ve finished filming and editing. I’m having a lot of fun working on cuts to the show,” she said. Meanwhile, the spinoff Queen Charlotte debuted in May.