Following Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, appeared to give a subtle nod to the singer during his debate with Sen. JD Vance.

The Democrat and Republican VP candidates debated at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City on Oct. 1, and eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that Walz was wearing a friendship bracelet. The accessory became synonymous with Swift’s Eras Tour in the past year, where fans wear and swap bracelets adorned with song names and lyrics.

“Did anyone else notice Tim Walz wearing friendship bracelets?!” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Tim Walz friendship bracelet moment!” another commented.

This isn’t the first time Swift’s bracelets have made a mark on the 2024 presidential race. In September, the Harris-Walz campaign began selling $20 friendship bracelets on their official website, designed with the names of the Democratic candidates.

The bracelets were made available soon after Swift announced she’ll be casting a ballot for Vice President Harris in the 2024 election. On Sept. 11, the singer made her endorsement on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself posing with her cat, Benjamin Button — a nod to Vance’s disparaging comments about “childless cat ladies.”

Tim Walz at the VP debate. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote in a statement. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift also gave a shoutout to Walz in her statement, writing, “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Walz Is “Grateful” For Swift

The Democratic VP candidate later thanked Swift for her support in the presidential race. “Wow,” he said during a live appearance on MSNBC. “I am incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a cat owner — a fellow cat owner. ... That was eloquent and it was clear. And that’s the type of courage we need in America, to stand up.”