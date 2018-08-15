Vick Hope Had A Very Relatable Reason For Turning Calvin Harris Down

In June 2022, Vick Hope made the ultimate career move and became the host of her own morning show. Broadcast on ITV every Sunday, Vick Hope’s Breakfast Show sees the former DJ interview celebrity guests, give book recommendations, and cocktail recipes. Love is often a topic that is brought up, and Hope is certainly experiencing some serious romance right now, thanks to a certain well-known Scottish DJ.

Hope is currently dating fellow DJ Calvin Harris, who used to date Taylor Swift, but it’s not clear how long they’ve been together. The couple went public in May 2022 at the Chelsea Flower Show, where Hope was spotted wearing a stunning engagement ring, reportedly worth a whopping £1 million. Neither have confirmed — or denied — the engagement, with an insider telling The Sun that they are planning a “low key and simple” wedding “with just a core of close friends and family.”

While the pair have yet to speak about their relationship, Hope revealed in 2018 that Harris asked her out when she was 19, but she turned him down. “He looked how he used to look. I was shallow,” she told her Capital co-host Roman Kemp. “I said. ‘No,’ and it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis.”

Hope previously dated Friday Night Dinner’s Tom Rosenthal for four-and-a-half years, announcing their split in August 2018 on the When Life Gives You Melons podcast hosted by fellow presenter, Maya Jama.

Before she started hosting her own breakfast show on ITV, 32-year-old co-hosted Capital FM’s breakfast show with Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay. In 2018, she starred on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Graziano di Prima. They were the fourth couple to be eliminated. Hope left Capital in 2020 to explore different projects, including a short-lived I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! morning show and BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks with Katie Thistleton. The DJ is also a human rights activist, having been appointed an ambassador for Amnesty International at the tender age of 16.

Hope studied at the University of Cambridge and obtained a modern languages degree. She may now work in radio and TV, but she revealed on the When Life Gives You Melons podcast that she once had ambitions to work in law or join MI5 or M16. Talk about a career change!