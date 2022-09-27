Victoria Beckham Loves Teasing David About His “Sticky” New Hobby

As fans of the British power couple know well, David and Victoria Beckham often share glimpses of their day-to-day lives with their millions of followers online. In recent months, the A-list pair have uploaded family videos and even an impromptu karaoke clip. Now, the former Spice Girl is keeping her followers updated with David’s “sticky” new hobby — and she loves teasing him about it.

In a TikTok video posted on Sept. 25, Victoria narrates her husband while he collects honey from their bee hive. “So, I'm here with David while he collects his sticky stuff... He's about to release his sticky stuff. His new batch of sticky stuff,” she tells the camera.

The “Spice Up Your Life” hitmaker then asks David, “how’s it going?” to which he responds, “We have good flowage. Not sure if that's a word to be honest.”

At the end of the clip, the fashion designer then concludes, “So, I've got the sticky stuff. Just gonna go and sample it, let you know what David's sticky stuff tastes like, mark it out of ten, and I'll let you know.”

Victoria’s followers appeared to be equally amused by David’s honey-making skills, with one user commenting, “She doesn’t get enough credit for how hilariously funny she is. I love her.” Meanwhile, another fan joked, “If this isn't marketed as ‘David's Sticky Stuff’ I'm not buying it.”

Posting on Instagram back in July 2022, David shared an Instagram video of his first ever honey harvest, revealing that he had picked up the hobby during the lockdowns of 2020. “Who knew I’d get so emotional about my first harvest of my Honey,” he wrote in a caption. “All started with me and Cruzie building our first Hive in lockdown 3 years ago.”