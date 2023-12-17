Victoria Beckham Posted A Steamy David Beckham Photo That Fans Consider A “Gift”

It seemed like Netflix’s docuseries Beckham was the most revealing look at David Beckham that fans would get this year, but Victoria Beckham had other ideas. Posh Spice decided to show off her husband, clad only in boxer briefs, on Instagram on Dec. 15.

Victoria posted a steamy photo of David in his underwear as he tried to repair a TV, and she recognized that fans would consider the steamy image a gift. “Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome!” she wrote, adding a face-with-tears-of-joy emoji and tagging her husband.

Community Service Like No Other

In the picture, David is hard at work on the repair job and doesn’t appear to realize his wife had plans to memorialize the moment online. Fans were glad she did, though. The post got over 1.3 million likes in the first two days after Victoria posted it, including from celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Dan Levy, and Addison Rae.

Many appreciative followers showed their gratitude in Victoria’s comments section, where they thanked her for her “gift.” “VB doing the lords [sic] work,” one wrote, and another added, “Now this is women supporting women! … Thank you for sharing!” Yet another fan replied, “Your community service is like no other!”

Electrician Not Included

The electronics company Samsung even got in on the joke. The U.S. account wrote, “*Disclaimer: Not all Frame TVs come with this electrician.” The comment was a popular one, inspiring more than 195 replies.

It may have been a necessary disclaimer, because Victoria’s photo prompted a rash of broken television claims. Numerous commenters saw David fixing the TV and said they needed his help, too. “Whatever he’s fixing… mine just broke,” one person joked, while someone else added, “Mine is on the fritz please send him over.”

Even if David wanted to help them out, there were too many requests for him to reasonably take them on. Plus, he was busy enjoying New York City with his family. He posted several photos on both Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 that showed he was enjoying the sites with son Cruz and daughter Harper. “Fun few days in NYC,” he captioned the first of the two posts.

Victoria wasn’t captured in his photos; the fashion and beauty mogul had work to do in New York. While there, she filmed a video with fashion designer Jenna Lyons, who welcomed Victoria into her apartment. Lyons hilariously displayed photos of David in his underwear in her bathroom beforehand, causing Victoria to joke, “OK… is there something I should be worried about here?”

Ultimately, Victoria concluded that her beauty products looked “beautiful” next to David. No wonder she’s so generous with her husband’s steamy photos.