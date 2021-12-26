Celebrity

11 Chic Pics Of The Real Margaret, Duchess Of Argyll

Played by Claire Foy in A Very British Scandal, the Duchess was famously glamorous.

British socialite Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll (1912 - 1993) wearing printed dress and Gains...
Bert Hardy/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
By Bustle UK

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Born Ethel Margaret Whigham in 1912, the only child of Helen and George Whigham, Margaret grew up to be the It girl of her day; a newspaper darling, dominating front pages from a young age. At 17 she was presented at court and named debutante of the year.

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Her acrimonious 1963 divorce from Ian Campbell captured the attention of the press for very different reasons. The notorious legal proceeding is the subject of BBC’s A Very British Scandal. Pictured here is the real Margaret, outside the law courts on the second day of her case.

