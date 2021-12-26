Celebrity
Played by Claire Foy in A Very British Scandal, the Duchess was famously glamorous.
Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Born Ethel Margaret Whigham in 1912, the only child of Helen and George Whigham, Margaret grew up to be the It girl of her day; a newspaper darling, dominating front pages from a young age. At 17 she was presented at court and named debutante of the year.
Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Her acrimonious 1963 divorce from Ian Campbell captured the attention of the press for very different reasons. The notorious legal proceeding is the subject of BBC’s A Very British Scandal. Pictured here is the real Margaret, outside the law courts on the second day of her case.