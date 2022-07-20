Don’t expect Jack and Mel’s rollercoaster love story to come to an end any time soon. In September 2021, Netflix renewed the romantic drama Virgin River for a fourth and fifth season, per TVLine. Based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves Los Angeles for a fresh start in the small town of Virgin River. While trying to escape her painful past and mourning her dead husband, Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine and the town’s resident bar owner.

According to Nielson’s ratings, Virgin River has amassed a solid fan base, with Season 3 being the most watched Netflix show in the month it debuted. Season 4 premiered on July 20, 2022 and kicked off with Mel happily pregnant. But things soon became complicated, considering she was still unsure if the baby belonged to Jack or her deceased husband, Mark. Complicating matters was the fact that Jack’s ex, Charmaine, was also seemingly pregnant with Jack’s kids, and Mark’s mom wanted to sue Mel for custody if the baby was Mark’s. And on top of all that, several other dramas unfolded during the season, leaving plenty of plots open for Virgin River Season 5. Here’s everything we know so far.

Virgin River Season 5 Plot

Netflix

A fifth season will pick up from the major cliffhangers of the Season 4 finale. The major win of Season 4 is Mel and Jack finally get engaged. A day after, she confirms Jack is the biological father of her baby girl, meaning that Mark’s mom is unable to move ahead with a custody case, which was one of the major dramas of the fourth season.

On Jack’s end, we find out that Charmaine was lying about her twins being Jack’s. She also reveals that her fiancé Todd left her because she lied. But the season ends right after we find this out, meaning this is likely to be a major plot point in Season 5. The finale also finally reveals who shot Jack back in Season 2: Vince, Wes’ twin brother. But Preacher takes him down, wrapping up that particular storyline.

We also see the ex of Jack's sister Brie confronting her and demanding that she sign an NDA about him raping her, an act that caused her to leave her home and move to Virgin River. She refuses and tells him she’s going to instead be pressing charges. We will likely see how that unfolds for Brie in Season 5. Finally, Denny, Doc’s grandson, reveals to Lizzie the reason he didn’t want to get into a relationship with her is because he has Huntington’s disease, and it’s terminal.

When asked about where the show was heading, showrunner Sue Tenney told US Weekly that she wants to do “as many seasons as we can.” She added that Season 4 sets up how everything is intertwined. “The webbing of that story goes all the way back to the first season, so it’s a connective tissue that goes through.”

Virgin River Season 5 Cast

Given how Season 4 ends, we can safely assume all the main characters will return. This includes Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack, Annette O'Toole as Hope, and Tim Matheson as Doc. We can also expect Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), Brie (Zibby Allen), Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), Joey (Jenny Cooper), and Denny (Kai Bradbury) to appear in the fifth season.

Virgin River Season 5 Potential Premiere Date

Netflix shows take about a year between each season, but it looks like it might be a slightly longer wait for Season 5. In a January 2022 Instagram live, Breckenridge explained that filming for Season 5 has been delayed. “Season 5, we were supposed to start in March. But we’ve been pushed, so I don’t know,” she said, per the Daily Express.

She later revealed in an April 2022 Glamour interview that filming would begin in July. And on July 18, Breckenridge posted a long cooking video on Instagram captioned “cooking on the river.” It featured Joey’s actor Jenny Cooper, and they said they were filming from the Vancouver rental for the show. That means we can safely assume filming is now officially underway, and fans can likely expect Season 5 to drop around July 2023.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Virgin River Season 5 becomes available.