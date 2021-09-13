Kathryn Hahn’s Viral WandaVision Song “Agatha All Along” Just Won An Emmy

Who’s the 2021 Emmy winner for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics? Well, it was “Agatha All Along.” The WandaVision song, written for Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character on the hit Disney+ series, not only became an instant earworm for viewers, but it also got stuck in Television Academy voters’ heads, as it was triumphant at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 12.

Powerhouse songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez — the minds behind Oscar-winning songs “Let It Go” from Frozen and “Remember Me” from Coco — wrote this song for Hahn’s big reveal on WandaVision. For the pivotal moment in the Marvel show’s seventh episode, her character Agnes is revealed to be a secret witch named Agatha. After the episode premiered on Disney+ on Feb. 19, the catchy-as-hell song started taking over Twitter, TikTok, and even the iTunes chart, where it reached the top spot.

Hahn told Late Night host Seth Meyers in March that she found out “Agatha All Along” topped the iTunes chart while “scooping dog crap, scooping cat crap” (her family fostered kittens during the COVID-19 pandemic). “I don’t understand it, it’s amazing,” she said. “Seth, what’s happening? I was like, ‘What? Are you kidding me?’”

Neither Hahn nor the Lopez duo have responded to the song’s Emmy win, but if Hahn’s reaction to the charts is any indication, she’ll be more shocked than anyone.

“Agatha All Along” beat out nominations for Bo Burnham: Inside, The Boys, The Queen's Gambit, Soundtrack of Our Lives, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist to win the category.

In another March interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hahn credited the Lopez duo for the song’s resounding success. “I remember somebody telling me that I was on the iTunes chart,” she said. “I was ahead of [Justin] Bieber for a second. I was like, ‘What is going on!’ That, I credit to [the Lopezes] for writing such a crazy, incredible jingle that just could not get out of your head.”

Hahn sings the “it’s been Agatha all along” line repeatedly in the song:

“Who’s been messing up everything? / It’s been Agatha all along / Who’s been pulling every evil string? / It’s been Agatha all along / She’s insidious / So perfidious / That you haven’t even noticed / And the pity is / Pity, pity, pity, pity / It’s too late to fix anything/ Now that everything has gone wrongT/ hanks to Agatha / Naughty Agatha/ It’s been Agatha all along / And I killed Sparky too.”

WandaVision also won two other categories on Sept. 12: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour). The show was nominated for 23 Emmys, with eight of those categories’ winners still to be announced at the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 19, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress (Elizabeth Olsen), Outstanding Lead Actor (Paul Bettany), and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Hahn). Some critics predict Hahn will take home the win for the latter category.