Where The Royal Family Stands On I'm A Celeb

As every season, this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here is packed to the punch with popular faces. From Boy George and Chris Moyles, to Charlene White and Matt Hancock, the jungle has been full of star power in 2022. With Mike Tindall’s participation, there have been more than a few royal references, which begs the question: does the royal family watch I’m A Celeb? And if so, what do they think?

Even before the reality experience began in Australia, Tindall was flooded with questions on how he convinced the royal family to allow him to take part in the reality TV show. “That’s not something I need to tell you,” was his curt response to Mirror UK.

Royal expert Angela Levin weighed in on whether Prince William and Kate Middleton watch the series, telling the Express they were likely “very upset and very sad” by Mike’s jungle stint. However, on a recent visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, the Prince of Wales diplomatically refused to answer who he was backing to win when asked to choose between his cousin’s husband and friend Lioness Jill Scott. “That’s a tricky one,” Prince William told Corporal Rachael Howes who asked him directly.

Previously Tindall’s close friend and former rugby teammate Danny Care said he believes “the whole family will be watching.” He added, “Kate and Wills and I reckon Harry, too, firstly just to make sure he’s not saying anything he shouldn’t but also to see him covered in muck and bugs and snakes and stuff. They’ll love it.”

The retired rugby player’s mother-in-law Princess Anne, reportedly tunes into I’m A Celeb hoping to support him. Jennie Bond, a royal expert told OK! that Princess Anne has “more of a sense of humour than we recognise. She can be very stern, but she’s actually one of the most natural people within the family unit.” She went on to say that the Princess Royal will likely laugh at Tindall’s “antics” and will be a frequent viewer so she can share the experience with her daughter, Zara.