April Has Been Dropping Tons Of Clues That She’s Single After The Ultimatum

Prior to joining Netflix’s reality dating series, The Ultimatum, April Marie had a clear vision for her life. “I just want a ring, and I want a baby with you, now,” she told her boyfriend of two years, Jake Cunningham. Jake brought up the fact that he’d recently bought April a car, but she reminded him that the whole reason she wanted an SUV in the first place was because she’d “pictured car seats in the second and third row.” Jake, on the other hand, wanted to have fun, travel, and become more financially stable before settling down.

April wasn’t willing to wait, and told Jake that she didn’t want to devote years to a relationship that wasn’t going to end in marriage and children. So she issued him the ultimatum, hoping that it would push him to make the leap. “And if you don’t have that clarity by the end of this experiment, I will be done,” she warned.

As April began dating men from the other couples, she explained that she’s looking for a “manly man” who is exciting, adventurous, loving, and at least six-feet tall. Her partner’s financial situation was much less of a factor to her. “This b*tch is financially stable, OK?” the self-described “firecracker” said, noting that she’d paid for her breast implants by herself. “I don’t need your wallet. I can take care of my own ass.”

For her three-week trial marriage, April initially chose Hunter, explaining that she liked his calming presence. However, he ultimately decided to propose to his girlfriend Alexis on the spot and leave The Ultimatum early. April felt like she’d wasted her first week on the show, but decided to press on and couple up with Colby — whose first choice, Lauren, had also accepted a proposal and bowed out of the series early. April and Colby got along great — she described their trial marriage as “the most amazing three weeks” of the experiment — but they lacked a physical spark.

After coupling back up with Jack for the second three-week trial marriage, things continued to be rocky for the couple. Arguments ensued, including one after April went through his unlocked phone and found videos of his trial marriage partner Rae shaking her butt. Meanwhile, Jake learned that April had been “texting a lot of guys that she found out partying at the club” and accused her of playing “jealous little tricks.” But just days before Jake answered her ultimatum, April told his mother — who made it no secret she preferred April over Rae and even kept in touch with her throughout the experiment — that they were “kinda like smooth sailing and like listening to each other finally.”

On their last day together, April also told Jake that she’d gotten her period, despite believing she might be pregnant with his baby. She also said that she didn’t like that they’d been arguing so much and hadn’t seen eye-to-eye, calling their interactions “uncomfortable.” Speaking in the third person, she told the cameras as she left the apartment she’d shared with Jake: “April knows what she wants. April knows when she f*cking wants it. Jake doesn’t know where his head’s at. Jake doesn’t know what he wants and it’s time for him to figure it out.”

Though April was well aware of Jake’s connection with Rae, what she didn’t know at the time is that Jake had already told Rae that she was the one he wanted to leave with. Previews for the season finale show April telling Jake, “Marry me, or I’m moving the hell on,” before Rae seemingly interrupts their conversation. However, the clip also shows Jake promising April, “Me and Rae are not running off together. We’re not doing that.”

Viewers will find out who Jake ultimately chose in the finale, but chances are slim that he left the show with April. Almost immediately after filming ended in May 2021, April posted an Instagram photo with a single-sounding caption: “Stop waiting for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your own garden. And decorate your own soul.” Subsequent posts had similar themes, including an August caption that read, “Don’t chase boys honey, pass them.” The same month, she posted another photo, “Come pick me up, you’re taking me on a date.” SEND.”

By December, April promised “lurking” followers she was “doing fine,” seemingly splitting her time between Austin, Texas and Los Angeles. Then, in January, she said that she and her dog Koa, who also appeared on The Ultimatum, were “2 happy girls.” Though it’s unclear if that’s because she found a new boyfriend or not, it most likely had nothing to do with Jake: They don’t follow each other on Instagram, and as of April 2022, Jake’s relationship status on Facebook was listed as “single.”

Instead, April has focused on herself, posting spon-con from brands like Shein and Fashion Nova and bragging about hitting 500k+ TikTok views on one post. Career-wise, the Austin-based tech recruiter ended March “strong,” posting that she’d take on three new clients, including “one of the only 4 federally approved crypto banks.” You’ll have to tune in to The Ultimatum’s Season 1 reunion on April 13 to find out whether or not she’s still single though.