Chelsea Vaughn Stands With Rachel Lindsay & Calls Out The Bachelor Franchise

Everyone's favorite 6-foot-tall runway model and Bachelor contestant Chelsea Vaughn warmed the hearts of Bachelor Nation viewers during the 25th season of the popular reality series. However, it seems like Chelsea's sweet persona and jaw-dropping fashion sense aren't cutting through the pack, making her connection with Matt James seem a bit underdeveloped. It's unclear how Chelsea's time on The Bachelor ends, but she's kept busy since filming wrapped in November 2020.

She's Owning It On Social Media

According to her social media accounts, Chelsea has been actively making comedic TikTok videos about her experience on The Bachelor and serving beautiful modeling poses for the 'gram. A recent clip shows her lip-synching to Tyra Banks' iconic "I was rooting for you" monologue from America's Next Top Model. In her iteration, Chelsea uses Tyra's words to express Bachelor Nation's thoughts on when the reality star heard her name read off the group date card for the fifth time. Chelsea not only flawlessly portrays herself and the Bachelor Nation in the video, but also Matt and her fellow contestants. But seriously, what's the hold up on giving her a one-on-one date?

She's Standing Up Against Racism In The Bachelor Franchise

It's no secret the Bachelor franchise has a race issue. It's taken far too long for ABC to cast the first Black Bachelor, and contestants from this season and previous seasons have been called out for their racist beliefs and actions. On Feb. 11, Rachael Kirkconnell finally released her statement regarding the viral TikToks that called her out for liking offensive posts, making fun of a girl for liking Black men, and dressing up for an Antebellum, plantation-themed fraternity party. Around the same time, Chelsea joined 24 other women from Season 25 and posted a statement in response to the racism that permeates the franchise and Chris Harrison's apparent defense of Rachael, which he later apologized for. She shared:

“We are the women of ‘Bachelor’ Season 25. Twenty-five women who identify as BIPOC were cast on this historic season that was meant to represent change. We are deeply disappointed and want to make it clear that we denounce any defense of racism. Any defense of racist behavior denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC individuals. These experiences are not to be exploited or tokenized. Rachel Lindsay continues to advocate with ‘grace’ for individuals who identify as BIPOC within this franchise. Just because she is speaking the loudest, doesn’t mean she is alone. We stand with her, we hear her, and we advocate for change alongside her.”

She's Back In NYC

On Jan. 12, Chelsea posted a photo of her on a Brooklyn rooftop fire escape, announcing her return to New York after staying with her family in Georgia. She wrote, "Honey, I’m home ☺️ Absolutely loved my extended stay in Georgia with family and friends for the past couple of months, but I’m so happy to be back in my city!"

And She Continues To Model

Before joining the Bachelor cast, Chelsea appeared on Paris runways and British Vogue, and she shows no signs of slowing down.