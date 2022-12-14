Fleur East Is Wealthier Than Strictly's Head Judge

Back in 2005, Fleur East found fame on The X Factor as part of the Addictiv Ladies girl group. Although the band failed to win over the voting public, East made a sensational return to the competition almost a decade later as a solo artist, finishing in second place. The “Sax” hitmaker has since gone on to release two solo albums, appear in multiple reality TV shows, land a radio presenting gig, and more. In 2022, East joined the cast of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, reaching the grand finale alongside dance partner Vito Coppola — marking yet another successful, and reportedly lucrative career venture. But, what is Fleur East’s net worth?

How Does Fleur East Make Her Money?

Music

As mentioned, East finished in second place on the 2014 series of ITV’s The X Factor. As per The Sun, she went on to enjoy post-X Factor success with her 2015 debut album “Love, Sax and Flashbacks,” the lead single of which, “Sax,” reached the Top 3 on the UK Singles Charts.

East has since gone on to release a string of other tracks, including “Favourite Thing,” “Size,” and “Lucky.” In March 2020, she dropped her second studio album, Fearless.

Reality TV

In 2018, East appeared on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and went on to reach the final four. During her time on the show, the Express estimated that she was paid “between £50,000 and £70,000” for her jungle stint. Four years later, East was announced as one of the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing contestants. As per Metro, she was paid an estimated £75,000 for her ballroom appearance.

Radio

In July 2019, East made her debut as a Hits Radio breakfast show presenter alongside co-hosts Greg Burns and James Barr.

What Is Fleur East’s Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that East is worth roughly $6 million (£5.2 million) — more than her Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Shirley Ballas, who is reportedly worth around £3.7 million.