More than two years after the college admissions scandal broke, Olivia Jade Giannulli is hoping the public will give her a second chance. “Obviously I’m not proud of the past,” the daughter of Full House star Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli recently told People. “I want to keep evolving as a person, and I think sometimes it takes kind of difficult situations and mistakes and stuff that we're really not proud of to do that. Obviously I wish I could go back in time and kind of do a lot of stuff, but I think it's kind of important to me now to just keep learning and see where the world takes me.”

Next up for the 21-year-old social media influencer is a chance to compete on Season 30 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, beginning Monday, Sept. 20. “I’m ready to put myself back out there and try new things,” Giannulli told reporters earlier this month of the show. “I’m really excited to challenge myself and put myself out of my comfort zone, which I don't do often.”

Both of Giannulli’s parents pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and served federal prison sentences for paying $500,000 to get her and her sister Isabella Rose Giannulli admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl participated in the sport. In October 2019, USC confirmed in a statement that the Giannulli sisters were no longer enrolled at the school, adding that they were unable to provide further information due to student privacy laws.

Days after the scandal became public, Giannulli lost brand sponsorships from companies including Sephora and TRESemmé. She broke her silence about the matter in a December 2020 interview on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (during which she called herself “the poster child of white privilege”). Soon afterward, Giannulli returned to posting content on Instagram and YouTube. As of publication, she has 1.83 million subscribers on YouTube, where she regularly shares day in the life vlogs and beauty tips. (Giannulli says she donates a percentage of her ad revenue to charity.)

As for future projects, Giannulli recently announced a new weekly iHeartRadio podcast called Conversations with Olivia Jade, on which she’ll “reflect on her personal and professional experiences” and discuss “everything from beauty and pop culture.” In a Sept. 17 Instagram post, Giannulli shared a podcast promo photo, noting in the caption that fans can expect a sneak peek on Oct. 18, with the first episode premiering on Oct. 24.