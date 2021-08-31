As sure as the arrival of fall is the return of Dancing with the Stars — and when Season 30 of the beloved dance competition debuts on Sept. 20, you can expect to see plenty of new faces and familiar favorites, too. Even if you’re not a devout DWTS fan, there’s still plenty of reason to watch this history-making season.

For starters, JoJo Siwa, who recently came out as pansexual, will be the first female contestant to dance with a female partner, a milestone she’s especially excited to be part of. "It was a, like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' [moment] because I have such a kid demographic,” the Dance Moms alum told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 30. “It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that." Siwa also revealed that rehearsals are underway, so it won’t be long before viewers get to see who’s officially on the roster. ABC announced that the full cast will be revealed on Good Morning America Sept. 8 but provided a head-start with the announcement of Siwa and Olympic gold-medalist gymnast Suni Lee as Season 30 stars.

Here is everyone you can expect to see on Dancing with the Stars Season 30 so far, from returning judges to confirmed (and rumored) cast members.

Dancing With The Stars Season 30 Cast

Ahead of the official Sept. 8 lineup reveal, Siwa and Lee were the first of the Season 30 cast to be announced. Simone Biles celebrated her Olympic teammate’s new gig with People. “I think she'll do really well,” Biles said. “I think America will fall in love with her because she has such an inspiring story." Lee’s father became paralyzed in an accident in 2019, the magazine reported. Lee also made history as the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast, something that “means a lot to the Hmong community,” she previously said.

As viewers wait to see who will hit the dance floor, they also have confirmation of at least one rumored contestant who won’t be appearing. Former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher announced that she would not be on the show this season and offered further insight on why she hasn’t been on Dancing with the Stars since finding love on the network. “I was supposed to do [Dancing with the Stars] after my season of Bachelorette,” she wrote in an Aug. 30 Instagram Story, “but ended up not being able to bc of my contract. Womp womp. Not sure America could’ve handled my super sweet dance moves anyways.”

Another reality star rumored to join Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta. TMZ reported the possible casting, citing “production sources,” but, of course, it’s not official until ABC deems so.

Dancing With The Stars Season 30 Host

ABC/Adrienne Raquel

Tyra Banks will be back for her second year of hosting following Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews’ departure in 2020. There was some hope that Bergeron, at least, would be back on the show, as Deadline reported an April tweet that alluded to the longtime host’s return to the gig. Bergeron clarified, “I am returning to hosting. That’s the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you. But it’s not going to be a show I previously hosted.”

Dancing With The Stars Season 30 Judges

Someone who will be returning to the show, though, is judge Len Goodman. Though Goodman didn’t participate in Season 29 due to COVID travel restrictions, fans will be relieved to see him back at the judges’ table this time around. Derek Hough, who stepped in for Goodman last year, will also be returning as a judge, perhaps signifying a more permanent spot alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, who are continuing their long-running roles as day-one judges.

This post will be updated as more information on Dancing with the Stars Season 30 becomes available.