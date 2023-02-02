Spencer Matthews’ Impressive Net Worth Expands Far Beyond Chelsea

Following his many TV stints on hit shows including I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, The Jump, Celebrity Masterchef, Channel 5’s The Bachelor, and the series on which he first rose to fame, Made In Chelsea, Spencer Matthews became known as a reality television staple in the early years of his career. Matthews — who is the son of the wealthy entrepreneur David Matthews — has since moved on to new and very profitable business ventures, adding to his already impressive fortune. But, what is Spencer Matthews’ net worth, exactly?

3 Ways Spencer Matthews Makes His Money

1. Reality TV

As mentioned, Matthews has appeared on a string of major reality shows over the years, his first being E4’s structured-reality series Made in Chelsea, which he first joined back in 2011 before eventually quitting after 10 seasons in 2015. Matthews has also previously starred in BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef and won the 2017 series of Channel 4’s The Jump. As per Digital Spy, he also made a brief appearance on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in 2015, for which he was reportedly paid £300,000 — becoming the highest-paid male campmate ever at that time.

As per The Sun, Matthews and his wife, Vogue Williams, also took home a reported £400,000 for two seasons of E4’s Spencer, Vogue & Baby Too.

2. Business Ventures

Matthews has enjoyed a number of lucrative business ventures during his career, including the non-alcoholic brand CleanCo, of which he is the founder and CEO. As The Sun notes, the company grew by 700% during lockdown, and Matthews’ CleanCo shares were reportedly worth £28 million as of 2021.

The MIC alum’s high-end property investments were also previously valued at a whopping £15 million, while Matthews’ diamond business, Eden Rocks, was estimated to be worth £1 million before its closure in 2022.

3. Social Media & Podcasts

Like most reality stars, Matthews earns extra income on social media through advertising and brand deals. Meanwhile, he is also the host of not one, but two hugely-successful podcasts, including Big Fish with Spencer Matthews and Spencer & Vogue, the latter of which he co-hosts with his wife of five years.

What Is Spencer Matthews’ Net Worth?

£12.2 MILLION

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Matthews is worth an estimated $15 million (£12.2 million). Although, The Sun reports that he and his wife Williams had a combined net worth of £47 million as of 2021.