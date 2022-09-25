Spencer Matthews Will Search For His Brother In A New Disney+ Doc

Disney has announced that it will be premiering a new documentary film called Finding Michael. The film will follow former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews as he retraced his brother’s last steps before he tragically died.

The Finding Michael Plot

Michael Matthews became the youngest man in Britain to climb Mount Everest we he reached its summit on May 13, 1999. However, on his way down, he disappeared into a snow storm and was never found again.

In Finding Michael, Spencer Matthews will set out to find his brother’s last known location and see if there’s any chance of finding his body 23 years after the expedition.

Michael Matthews was only 22 when he summited the Mount Everest. However merely three hours after reaching the top, he disappeared into the snow. His brother Spencer, who is an entrepreneur and broadcaster, was ten at the time and hoped to see Michael again.

“During recent years the question of whether or not Mike could be found and brought home to our family was on my mind. I became uncomfortable with the thought of him being left up there, possibly in plain sight,” Spencer said in an Instagram post announcing the documentary.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

“So, 23 years after his death and with my family's support ... I travelled to Nepal and trekked to Mount Everest to find my brother and bring him home.”

Spencer finished his post by saying, “This has been the most meaningful and humbling experience of my own life and it is hoped the film will deliver my brave brother the decent legacy that he earned when so young.”

Does Spencer Matthews Climb Everest In Finding Michael?

Yes, Spencer did indeed climb Mount Everest – the highest peak in the world – for this documentary. He took on the task with the help of an expert team led by Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja MBE, who is famed for climbing 14 eight-thousanders (peaks above 8,000 metres) in a record time of six months and six days. Purja has also served in the British army and the Royal Navy.

The documentary follows the duo and their team as they try to retrace Michael’s steps and face the trials of charting this tumultuous peak with unforgiving weather conditions.

What is the Finding Michael release date?

In his Instagram caption announcing the film, Spencer confirmed that Finding Michael is set to release early in 2023, although he shared no further details.

Produced by Shine TV and co-produced by The Natural Studios, the documentary will be directed by Tom Beard.

Finding Michael will premiere on Disney Plus in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. We will add more details as they are released.