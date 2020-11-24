When a couple is in the public eye as much as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, people are going to get the impression that they know everything there is to know about their relationship. After all, fans have seen the young pair perform together at glamorous awards ceremonies and at-home concerts, they have seen them professing their love for one another on social media, and they've no doubt perused paparazzi photos of them in their preferred tabloid. But there's still plenty about Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' relationship that fans don't know about, and that's where the new Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder comes in.

In case you couldn't tell, the Netflix original doc is about Mendes. Specifically, it follows him over several months in 2019 as he takes part in two significant endeavors. One is his 100-plus venue world tour, and the other is the writing and recording of his upcoming album, Wonder. But in between the work, the doc shows a lot of Mendes' personal life. We get to see him at home with his family and old friends. We see footage of him from back when he was just a kid with big dreams. And yes, we see a good deal of Mendes and Cabello together. Though their relationship is hardly the focus of the documentary, there is still plenty about the couple that can be learned by watching In Wonder. Namely, the 11 things listed below.

1 Their Travel Arrangements Are Arbitrarily Silly The first mention of Cabello in the film occurs when Mendes talks about living with her in her New York apartment. He discusses how their lifestyles are bizarre in that they will wake up together, say "this is f*ked," and proceed to be picked up by different SUVs and driven to the same place at the same time (in this case, to a rehearsal for their 2019 MTV Video Music Awards performance).

2 They Breathe Together During a rehearsal for their joint performance at the 2019 VMAs, Mendes and Cabello share a tender and private moment when they engage in deep breathing exercises. The pair inhale and exhale together as if there's no one else in the room with them.

3 They Aren't Afraid Of PDA Speaking of acting like there's no one else around, the two are definitely not shy about showing their affection in public. Despite being surrounded by dozens of people during their VMAs rehearsal, Cabello and Mendes can't seem to keep their hands off of one another.

4 They Never Talked When They First Met The couple first met in 2014 when Mendes was touring with Cabello's then-group Fifth Harmony. But even though they were on the road together for several weeks, the two never spoke. According to Cabello, Mendes was just too focused on his work to pay any attention to her (although she did admit that she thought he was cute).

5 Taylor Swift Is Responsible For Getting Them Together Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Well, sort of. After Cabello and Mendes' time together on tour, the pair reconnected backstage during a Taylor Swift concert "four or five years ago," Camila says in the doc. The two immediately hit it off and began writing "I Know What You Did Last Summer" together. Then, during the 2015 Jingle Ball Tour, their "f*king saga" started, according to Cabello.

6 All Of Mendes' Songs Are About Cabello At one point during the documentary, Mendes brings up a time when he and Cabello were listening to the radio when a song that he wrote about her came on. After she asked him about it, he told her that all of his songs are actually about her. He also compared trying to capture his love for her in a song to trying to photograph the moon and stars with your phone, saying some things just weren't meant to be captured.

7 They Sing In Public Bathrooms Prior to their VMAs performance, Cabello and Mendes warm up together in a public restroom. The pair sing "Señorita" and a John Mayer song, "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," while visibly having a blast. Later in the doc, Mendes warms up by himself in another public bathroom.

8 They Learned To Use A Keurig Together Mendes talks about how he and Cabello are essentially growing up together while living in her apartment, which includes learning to do grown-up things together. And chief on that list, apparently, is figuring out how to use a Keurig coffee maker.

9 She Watches Him Write Songs FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images Sometimes, it's the little things that make a relationship work. Like Cabello quietly watching Mendes as he sits at a piano working on a song. And then when he notices her, Cabello tells her boyfriend that the song he's working on "sounds like your heart." Awww.

10 They Watch Old Home Movies One pastime that Cabello and Mendes reveal in the doc is watching old home movies of themselves together. The footage in question features the lovebirds when they were around 15 and 16, and both admitted that watching it made them feel a little strange.

11 She Supports Him Backstage As someone who has performed in front of full stadiums herself, Cabello knows the importance of a support network. So it was no surprise to see her backstage during one of Mendes' concerts in the doc, offering her partner comfort and encouragement both before and after the show.

In Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, the relationship between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello comes across as loving, genuine, and most shockingly of all, pretty normal.