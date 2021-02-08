Pieper Is Using Her Bachelor Platform To Promote Black-Owned Businesses

Fans haven't really gotten a chance to know Bachelor contestant Pieper James on the show yet, but she's all about sharing her life off the show. Interested viewers just have to check out her social media to know what Pieper's been doing since The Bachelor finished filming in the fall of 2020.

The 23-year-old's job is listed as a "Graduate Student" on the show, and according to her LinkedIn, she's getting her master's degree in marketing from DePaul University; she'll graduate later this year. In the meantime, her Instagram bio says that she's also working as a model for Q6 and 10 MGMT while she gets her degree.

It won't surprise anyone that a majority of Pieper's Instagram pictures feature her various chic outfits of the day — she is a model after all. But Pieper is also passionate about supporting and promoting black-owned businesses, and that's evident in many of her Instagram posts from both before and after the show. For instance, the Oregon native recently promoted a local black-owned juice shop called Rose + Lincoln in Portland.

When she shared her makeup routine with her fans, she highlighted several black-owned makeup companies — including Beauty Bakerie and Juvia's Place. She also asked her followers for their own recommendations. "Let me know your favorite Black owned cosmetic brands, I'm always on the look out!" she wrote.

As marketing student on the verge of getting her master's degree this year, Pieper knows just how powerful someone in her position can be when it comes to highlighting products and companies. So she's using that post-show platform to uplift black voices.