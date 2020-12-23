Tayshia & Zac Gave An Update About Their Wedding Plans After The Bachelorette

This season of The Bachelorette was unprecedented in a lot of ways, but it capped off with the usual fairy tale ending. After sending Ivan and Ben home, Tayshia accepted a heartfelt proposal from Zac. "I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you,” he said before getting down on one knee. Tayshia returned the feelings, describing a "wild, wild love" for Zac that "woke up her heart" to romance again.

That doesn't mean they're in a rush to walk down the aisle, though. In a Good Morning America interview the day after their engagement aired, Tayshia and Zac revealed they haven't made any concrete wedding plans. "We're just going with the flow at the moment," Tayshia said. "We're just going to date each other, how about that?"

Zac added that he wants "a big wedding, when the day does come," but that Tayshia "might think differently and she's gonna get what she wants."

For now, Zac and Tayshia are focused on planning their holidays together, which they'll both spend on the East Coast. "She has a one-way ticket to New York," Zac told People. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

Tayshia added that she's still keeping her own place in Orange County while they navigate their new relationship. "I'm going to be bicoastal. I'll have my place here [on the West Coast], but I'm looking forward to spending some time in New York with [him]," she said.

Tayshia, who previously worked as a phlebotomist, also suggested that she's interested in working with Zac at his rehab center. "Zac has such a big heart and his line of work is just helping people. That's why I got into the medical field, because I truly do enjoy helping people. If I could help in any part with [Release Recovery], that's a good partner to have by your side, working together to help others."

As for their wedding, the two are "not rushing" it, which is a pretty good sign of how confident they are in the relationship. "It's an amazing sense of security to know that I'm not going anywhere, and he's not going anywhere," Tayshia concluded. "It's been a really hard year for everyone, including myself. But I'm so happy that I ended it with so much love."