Where India Oxenberg Is Two Years After Leaving NXIVM

In 2018, Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg published a book — Captive: A Mother's Crusade to Save Her Daughter — about her years-long battle to extract her daughter India Oxenberg from NXIVM, the cult headed by Keith Raniere that attracted famous disciples like Smallville actress Allison Mack and Seagram heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman. India finally left in 2018, almost seven years after her mother unwittingly introduced her to the group, which sold itself as dedicated to personal and professional improvement.

Two years later, NXIVM is all but disbanded, with Raniere awaiting sentencing in a Brooklyn jail. India, meanwhile, has been quietly putting her life back together. "They draw you in, they break you down, and then they reshape you in their own image," Catherine told reporters while promoting a Lifetime movie adaptation of Captive. "It's not overnight. It took six years for her personality to be transformed to this way."

One step in India reconstituting her life appears to be falling in love. In October, she announced her engagement to Patrick D’Ignazio, a New York chef. Some sources credit D’Ignazio with finally pulling her out of NXIVM, where she was branded and allegedly starved as a sex slave.

But other than her engagement, not much is known about how India has spent her last few years. She’s an infrequent Instagram poster, signing on in the last few months only to share photos of a trip to Argentina with D’Ignazio and of the rescue cats she fostered during quarantine. Otherwise, she’s lived a notably private life, just as her mother told Good Morning America she intended. “Today she is doing amazing,” Catherine explained in 2019. “It’s been a year since she’s been out. There’s been a lot of healing and she’s in a very empowered place. I’m really, really proud of her. It was a terrifying ordeal.” In a statement released after she first emerged from NXIVM, India committed herself to “moving on” from the cult. “I will share my side of the story in the near future, in my own time,” she added, per The Daily Mail.

India was briefly spotted heading into a Brooklyn court last summer as Raniere stood trial for conspiracy and sex trafficking, accompanied by her attorney and her mother. Catherine was most recently featured in the HBO docuseries The Vow, which recounts the rise and fall of NXIVM through the eyes of former members.