What To Know About Jeffrey Hamburg From Murder On Middle Beach

The new true crime documentary series from HBO and director Madison Hamburg, Murder on Middle Beach, chronicles one of the most brutal and puzzling crimes in recent memory. The horrific 2010 murder of Barbara Hamburg in front of her Madison, CT home remains unsolved, but there have been plenty of theories as to who could have committed such an act. And one of the subjects of such theories is Jeffrey Hamburg, the ex-husband of Barbara.

Throughout the HBO series, Jeffrey refuses to discuss with Madison — the son of he and Barbara — any details of Barbara's murder or his prior business dealings. This reluctance has made Jeffrey suspect number one in the eyes of many an armchair detective. However, it must be stated that Jeffrey Hamburg has never been charged with any crime related to either Barbara's death. In the decade since his ex-wife's murder, though, Jeffrey did spend some time in jail on unrelated charges. According to Patch.com, in 2011 he was arrested in charged with first-degree larceny after allegedly stealing from a custodial account that contained the college funds for his and Barbara's two children. He was released on bail, but was then jailed again in 2012 for allegedly failing to repay $138,000 he owed to Barbara's estate, per West Hartford News. Both cases were still reportedly being fought in the courts as of 2018.

As of 2011, Jeffrey Hamburg was living in an apartment on Park Avenue in Manhattan. In Murder on Middle Beach, Madison travels to New York City to meet with his father, and it's presumed that the elder Hamburg still lives somewhere in the city, according to Women's Health.

Despite Jeffrey's involvement in the documentary, he was the only member of Madison's family who didn't watch the film ahead of time. "It was kind of a mandatory thing for me," Madison told the Shoreline Times. "My family needs to see how they’re portrayed before this comes out and we need to have a conversation… There’s lots and lots of stories and nuance and everything had to be centric to my mom’s story. They were very understanding."