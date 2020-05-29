Summer is winding down, but thanks to HBO Max’s expansive lineup of TV shows and movies for the month of August (and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic) there is absolutely no reason to leave the house. This month's collection of new releases includes the buzzy Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams produced supernatural series Lovecraft Country, the premiere of blockbusters like Birds of Prey and Jojo Rabbit, and a new cooking show from none other than Selena Gomez herself. And that's just for starters.

Are you more into nostalgic content than shiny new movies and shows? Don't worry, HBO Max has plenty of those coming your way too. From the cozy rom-com goodness of You've Got Mail to the greatest Christmas movie of the '00s, Elf, there's a classic movie for every possible mood. Add in the highly anticipated finales of I'll Be Gone in the Dark, I May Destroy You, and Perry Mason, and you've got more than enough streaming options to get you through the final heat-soaked days of August. Read on to discover eight movies and shows you have to see this month, and then check out the complete list of everything coming to HBO Max this month below.

1. Selena + Chef — Aug. TBA

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Described by HBO Max as a "cookalong," Gomez's quarantine-filmed cooking series will see her virtually teaming with a different master chef to prepare one dish in each episode. Like many people, the singer has been using quarantine to hone her cooking skills, and her new show is set to put her prowess in the kitchen to the test, while also being an informative and entertaining dive into the joys of cooking.

2. Awkwafina is Nora from Queens — Aug. 1

Based on her own life in Queens, New York, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens finds the breakout Crazy Rich Asians star playing Nora, a 27-year-old who lives with her father and grandmother. Nora may be in her 20s, but she's still mastering the fine art of being an adult with a little help from her family, including her equally baffled cousin

3. Elf — Aug. 1

If 2020 has taught the world anything, it's that time is meaningless, and there's no reason why you shouldn't indulge in some holiday cheer in August. That's especially true if said holiday cheer involves watching Will Ferrell play Buddy the Elf and take down a department store Santa sitting on a throne of lies after venturing beyond the North Pole for the first time to connect with his birth father.

4. Jojo Rabbit — Aug. 1

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is the writer, director, and star of Jojo Rabbit, a movie about a young German boy whose imaginary friend is Hitler. The premise sounds outlandish, but the movie is an adept satire that explores what happens when one little boy challenges a culture built on the foundation of hate.

5. An American Pickle — Aug. 6

Seth Rogen stars as Herschel Greenbaum in HBO Max's first original movie, An American Pickle, the story of a 1919 American immigrant who connects with his great-grandson after a pickle brine preserves him for 100 years. When Herschel discovers his relative lacks the drive to pursue the American dream that he possessed, he embarks on a quest to help his grandson find his purpose.

6. Birds of Prey — Aug. 15

A breakup with the Joker gives Harley Quinn the agency she needs to take center stage in Birds of Prey. As she fights off some of Gotham's most deranged criminals, Harley forms her own girl gang with Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya to take the city by storm.

7. Lovecraft Country — Aug. 16

Starring Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, and Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country is set to take viewers a road trip through the dark heart of 1950s Jim Crow America. Along the way, Atticus Freeman (Majors) will face both racism and Lovecraftian monsters as he searches for his missing father in this long-awaited new HBO series.

8. Queen & Slim — Aug. 22

The critically acclaimed 2019 film Queen & Slim, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, follows the titular characters on their first date when the night goes horribly wrong after a police officer pulls them over for a minor traffic violation. When the situation escalates, Slim (Kaluuya) takes the officer's gun and shoots him in self-defense, which forces the duo to go on the run after the media dubs them cop killers.

Browse HBO Max’s full August lineup below.

August TBA:

Class Action Park, Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Series Premiere

August 1:

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President's Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate ,1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club, 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool's Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight's the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister's Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn't So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

August 2:

I'll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

August 3:

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

August 4:

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 6:

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

August 7:

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

August 8:

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

August 9:

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

August 11:

Hard Knocks '20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 12:

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

August 13:

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

August 14:

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

August 15:

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

August 16:

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 18:

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

August 20:

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

August 21:

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

August 22:

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

August 23:

Mia's Magic Playground

August 24:

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

August 27:

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

August 28:

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

August 29:

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)