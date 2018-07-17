The Real Patrizia Regianni Is Not A Fan Of Lady Gaga, Or House of Gucci

With the release of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani is again at the forefront of the public’s mind. The film centers around Reggiani’s (Lady Gaga) relationship with her onetime husband, Maurizio Gucci — and the true story is just as wild as the movie makes it seem.

Reggiani first met Gucci at a debutante party in November 1970, and he would later say it was “love at first sight.” However, others in the family weren’t as taken with Reggiani; as stated in Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book House of Gucci (on which Scott’s film is based), patriarch Rodolfo Gucci described her as a “social climber who has nothing in mind but money.” Despite the Gucci family’s misgivings, Reggiani and Gucci married in 1972 and had two daughters before divorcing in 1985. Apparently, Gucci simply told Reggiani that he was going on a business trip to Florence, and never returned; the day after he left for his “trip,” he had a friend tell Reggiani the marriage was over.

Then, on Mar. 27, 1995, Gucci was shot outside of his office in Milan. In 1998, Reggiani was convicted of having him murdered, and sentenced to 26 years in prison. However, she maintained her innocence throughout the trial, saying her personal psychic, Giuseppina Auriemma, set her up. (Auriemma was ultimately sentenced to 25 years in prison, as she allegedly hired the hitman to kill Gucci, on Reggiani’s orders. According to a 2016 profile of Reggiani in The Guardian, a reporter once asked her why she hired a hitman instead of killing Gucci herself. Her response? “My eyesight is not so good. I didn’t want to miss.”)

Reggiani spent 18 years in San Vittore prison before being released in 2016, and to this day, maintains her innocence. So where is “The Black Widow” now? Below, all the details on what Patrizia Reggiani is up to.

Reggiani refused to acknowledge herself as a “prisoner,” even while incarcerated.

While serving her 18-year sentence, Reggiani didn’t like to call herself a “prisoner” or anything else that would indicate criminality. Instead, she’d reference her time behind bars as “captivity” or her “stay at Vittore Residence,” which sounds way more glamorous than it probably was. During her “stay,” she passed the time by “sleep[ing] a lot” and taking care of plants.

After her release, she worked as a consultant for a jewelry firm.

Reggiani was originally sentenced to 26 years in prison, though she was offered parole eight years early, on the condition that she get a job. She refused. Per The Guardian, she refused a similar proposal in 2011, stating: “I’ve never worked in my life and I don’t intend to start now.”

Reggiani was employed as a design consultant for two years at Bozart, a high-end costume jewelry shop; in addition to her work as a designer, she also helped out with posts for the company’s Instagram account. Maurizio Manca, Bozart’s co-owner, told The Guardian that hiring Reggiani “was a blessing and a curse; some people thought we were bad people for hiring an assassin.”

As of 2021, Reggiani’s employment status is unknown.

She has a proclivity for adopting unusual pets.

Though Reggiani still has a flair for fashion, the accessory she totes most often these days is her pet parrot. She’s frequently seen strolling around Milan, where she currently lives, with the bird resting comfortably on her shoulder. She even brought her pet to work at Bozart (Manca admitted it was “a bit of a nuisance”).

Additionally, while incarcerated, Reggiani received special permission to keep a pet ferret named Bambi. Unfortunately, Bambi died after one of her fellow inmates sat on him. You can’t make this stuff up.

She’s “rather annoyed” about her portrayal in House of Gucci.

Earlier this year, Reggiani spoke to Italian news outlet Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata about Scott’s film and Lady Gaga’s characterization. “I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” Reggiani said. “It is not an economic question. I won’t get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect.”

Lady Gaga later responded to Reggiani’s criticism in an interview with British Vogue, stating: “I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes … Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was … Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

Maurizio Gucci (right) with Roberto Gucci and Giorgio Gucci in 1983.

The Gucci brand still thrives today, without input from Reggiani — or any other member of the Gucci family.

Maurizio Gucci was the last member of his family to own any shares in the company — and in 1993, he sold his shares to Investcorp, a Bahrain-based investment company, for a reported $100 to $140 million. Despite the scandals that rocked the luxury Italian fashion house at the end of the 20th century, Gucci remains one of the hottest names in the fashion industry, and is worn regularly by celebrities from Harry Styles to Dakota Johnson to Vanessa Kirby.

Even Regianni remains enamored. Regardless of the bad blood between her and her former in-laws, she hopes to one day rejoin the House of Gucci. "They need me,” she told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica in 2014. “I still feel like a Gucci — in fact, the most Gucci of them all."

She also has an enduring affection for her onetime husband. In the Guardian profile, she said: "If I could see Maurizio again I would tell him that I love him, because he is the person who has mattered most to me in my life." However, when asked how she thought Gucci would respond, she answered, "I think he’d say the feeling wasn’t mutual.”