Yes, People Actually Go To That Gorgeous School In Rebel Cheer Squad

Whilst some viewers may have been hoping for a second series of Get Even, the spirit of the first series is still going strong – this time via a new generation. (Fans of Cheer will be thrilled, too!) Now titled Rebel Cheer Squad, the teen thriller follows Clara, Grace, and Rumi as they decide to resurrect Bannerman School’s secret society Don’t Get Mad (DGM) in order to unmask an anonymous force spreading fear and panic among classmates. Like Get Even, Rebel Cheer Squad is set in the confines of Bannerman Independent School. But is this fancy elite establishment a real place? And where is Rebel Cheer Squad filmed?

Bannerman School may be the fictional hub for Get Even and Rebel Cheer Squad, but the actual location is a very real place. Bannerman AKA Bolton School in Lancashire is one of the largest private schools in the country that has celebrities like Sir Ian McKellen as alumni, per The Cinemaholic.

Not only does the show benefit from such a classy and grand location, but the money made by Bolton School through filming goes directly towards a bursary scheme to “open the gates to bright students regardless of their background,” according to The Bolton News.

Described by the school itself as “the ideal setting for location filming and photography shoots”, its mix of “tradition, history, and modernity” has drawn many productions to the independent school since it opened its doors for filming. It’s even been described as a real-life Hogwarts by some visitors, as Cosmopolitan notes, and by the looks of it they’re not wrong.

BBC

Bolton School has been the backdrop to many productions including the Netflix series The Stranger, starring Richard Armitage, as well as an upcoming untitled Channel 4/Netflix comedy. But it’s not the only place where Get Even – and potentially Rebel Cheer Squad – was filmed. The first series also utilised Bolton’s Le Mans Crescent, which shows likes It’s A Sin and Peaky Blinders have also used.