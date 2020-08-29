Chadwick Boseman's life may have been cut short, but his legacy will live on forever. The Black Panther star died on Friday, Aug. 28 at the age of 43, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Unbeknownst to all, the actor was fighting the disease all while creating some of the most powerful and historically significant film performances in recent memory, leading fans to wonder where to stream Boseman's iconic films, including Black Panther, as a way to celebrate his life and legacy.
Throughout his career, Boseman has changed how Black men are represented onscreen. He portrayed many Black heroes, both real-life and fictional, including baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42, iconic singer James Brown in Get on Up, and of course, King T'Challa in Black Panther, the first Marvel film to be centered around a Black superhero. He played these characters with the utmost grace, power, and authenticity, giving young Black men unprecedented representation and strength on the big screen.
If you want to honor Boseman's great performances this weekend, here are seven of his best films that you can stream or rent online right now.