A White Lotus Reddit Theory Predicts Saxon’s Fate

Nothing brings people together quite like a new season of The White Lotus, specifically the fervent quest of gathering clues every Sunday night to predict who dies at the end.

Season 3 is still young, but there are already plenty of hints about the fate of the travelers. Now, several fans on Reddit have zeroed in on the obnoxious eldest brother of the Ratliff family. Their theory posits that Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) dies at the end of The White Lotus Season 3 — and a potential affair may be the reason.

A Dangerous Connection

While Saxon has had some questionable interactions (to say the least) with his family members, his budding connection with a different resort visitor may spell trouble.

In Episode 2, Saxon walks past Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) lounging by the pool. Chelsea informs her new friend — who’s been living in the area with Greg (Jon Gries) — that she rode in on the boat with Saxon and his family and knows he’s a “douche,” from “a family of wankers.”

“Oh yeah? Cute,” Chloe says.

In the next episode, Saxon grabs the chair beside Chloe and introduces himself. Chloe says she’s heard he’s a douche, but seems to enjoy the company. Later in the episode, the pair locks eyes from separate dinner tables. In next week’s preview, Saxon seems to be on a boat with Chloe, telling his brother that “these girls are thirsty.”

Fabio Lovino/HBO

One little problem? Greg (er, Gary) picks up on Chloe and Saxon’s flirty, unspoken interaction at dinner. And if the whole group is going on a boat together, that’s even more time for potential conflict to brew. In a March 3 Reddit post, one viewer suggested that Greg might try to kill Chloe if she turns him in or steals his money. “Saxon is with Chloe and tries to defend her,” they suggest, adding that Saxon is killed in the process. “That’s the floating body from the first episode.”

Saxon’s Fatal Flaw?

One commenter agreed that Saxon and Chloe will likely get together. They also raised suspicions about Greg’s motives, saying that he gave Chloe a “knowing look” at dinner — “almost like he found an opportunity to exploit the situation.”

Another fan said the theory that “Saxon getting close to Chloe and dying in the process” is “spot on,” positing that she and Greg may be working together to scam Saxon. Similarly, several fans elsewhere on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Saxon may be Chloe’s “mark.”

Regardless of the specifics of Saxon and Chloe’s simmering fling, it does appear to be a dangerous connection. In Interview Magazine, Schwarzenegger revealed a telling moment he filmed for the season finale — seemingly hinting at an important interaction between the pair.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

“There’s a scene that I have with another girl and we have an attempted relationship throughout the series, so I thought, ‘You know what?’ I’m going to play this scene as though my character is changing, and he’s going to have this come-to-Jesus moment,” Schwarzenegger recalled.

However, the show’s creator, Mike White, stopped him, explaining that his character does not undergo a “big change” by the end of his trip.

If Saxon continues to be himself throughout The White Lotus Season 3, it’s certainly possible that his bold behavior may lead to his demise.