Saxon and Lochlan didn’t share the only steamy moment on The White Lotus this week. Throughout Season 3 of the HBO series, longtime friends Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), and Laurie (Carrie Coon) have flirted with their butler Valentin, and one of them finally took it to the next level on the March 16 episode. However, some fans think this will come back to haunt them.

In the previous episode, Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie wanted Valentin to recommend somewhere else to go for the day. Instead, they wind up at a resort overtaken by senior vacationers, then a street fair where kids soak them with water guns. Eventually, they link up with Valentin, who introduces them to some of his friends, and have some actual fun — perhaps too much fun.

Naturally, some fans immediately thought these guys would only spell trouble for this trio of friends. There’s no telling where it may go from here, but Reddit viewers have their speculations, many of which involve potential blackmail.

Valentin’s Friends Could Haunt Them

As one Reddit user said, “Nothing good is going to come out of ‘partying’ with Valentin and his buddies.” Indeed, that turned out to be correct.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

After they took the party back to the White Lotus, Jaclyn kept encouraging Leslie to hook up with Valentin. Instead, they had a pool party where Leslie went skinny-dipping, told Valentin’s friends about her divorce, and didn’t hook up with either of them. Instead, after they went home, Jaclyn asked Valentin back to her room and hooked up with him, cheating on her husband.

While Valentin and his friends didn’t seem to realize that Jaclyn was a famous actor, some fans already predicted that her fame would “come into play somehow,” potentially allowing them to blackmail her. Now that Jaclyn has done the deed with him, it gives Valentin the perfect material to use in a blackmail scenario — especially if he knows she’s married.

That said, it’s possible that this rendezvous just creates another rift in this trio of girlfriends, who have also gossiped behind each other’s backs during their trip. But Valentin already seems shady to some viewers, who speculate that he was involved in the Episode 2 robbery. If that theory checks out, who knows what chaos he can inflict on these girls.