There are few rational people on The White Lotus, no matter which locale the HBO series is set in. In Season 3, the most emotionally healthy person is arguably Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook), who is undergoing significant life changes herself.

Piper travels to Thailand’s White Lotus resort with her dad Timothy (Jason Issacs), mom Victoria (Parker Posey), and brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzeneggar) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola), under the guise that she’s interviewing a monk at a nearby Buddhist temple for her college thesis. Timothy is secretly being investigated for fraud, while Saxon questions her sex life and has weird incestual tensions with his brother. So, compared to the rest of her family, Piper is relatively normal.

In Episode 4, she tells Lochlan that the thesis doesn’t exist and that she’s actually visiting the temple because she plans to spend a year there once she graduates. While her spiritual journey isn’t over yet, some viewers already think they know how Piper’s story will end, drawing parallels to one of the White Lotus characters from the first season.

Piper’s Fate May Mirror This Character

Some fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) think — and hope — that Piper will get her peaceful happy ending just like Quinn (Fred Hechinger) did in Season 1. The socially awkward Quinn also dealt with a chaotic family and was even kicked out of their room by his sister Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), leading him to sleep on the beach.

Mario Perez/HBO

After waking up, he discovers Hawaiian locals rowing along the coast and introduces himself. He later decides to stay longer and sail with the rowers, which his parents immediately disapprove of. Quinn sneakily stays in line at the airport as his family boards their plane back home, then makes a run for it, deciding to spend his days paddling in Hawai’i.

It’s unknown how Piper’s parents will react to her plans in Season 3. But given that she asked Lochlan for emotional support when she tells them about her “thesis,” it likely won’t go down well (unless Timothy is distracted by his financial woes). Therefore, it’s possible that she goes against her parents’ wishes and stays in Thailand without their blessing, just like Quinn.