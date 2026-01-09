Another deathly dramatic vacation is in the works at HBO, and according to a new report, The White Lotus Season 4 location will bring travelers to a storied slice of the Mediterranean.

While fans already had an inkling that the upcoming chapter would take place in France, Variety reports that one of the season’s specific filming locations will be the Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez. A member of the Airelles Collection, the hotel was originally a 19th-century palace that now boasts stunning gardens, a gorgeous beach club, and more than enough romantic pools for whatever ill-fated relationships Season 4 has up its gauzy, travel-ready sleeve.

Of course, The White Lotus creator Mike White previously teased in an HBO featurette that he wanted to “get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular.” So while there is a beautiful shore on site, you might expect more terrace rendezvous than sandy sunbathing.

If you keep up with The White Lotus like a sport (same!), you might be surprised to see that this hotel is not a Four Seasons property. Past seasons have set up camp at the brand’s international destinations, but Variety previously reported that HBO had not renewed its marketing partnership with the company and would be scouting other luxury accommodations.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

It’s also worth noting that The White Lotus doesn’t always shoot in one spot. Season 3’s Thai resort, for example, was a composite of multiple venues — and Variety notes that Season 4 will follow suit, with production spanning several locations, including a hotel in Paris.

White Lotus Season 4 Updates

Wondering what else to expect this season? There aren’t many official details available surrounding Season 4, but Variety cites several sources that claim the Cannes Film Festival could factor into the plot. The star-studded event takes place in May, and according to the outlet, Season 4 will film from late April through late October.

Cast-wise, AJ Michalka and Alexander Ludwig are the first actors announced for The White Lotus Season 4. In December, Deadline also reported that Helena Bonham Carter was in “early talks” for a role on the celeb-loved series.

It’s not yet clear if the upcoming season will continue any of Season 3’s threads — namely, Belinda taking a large sum of hush money ($5 million!) to keep her suspicions about Tanya’s demise to herself. Of her fan-favorite character, Natasha Rothwell previously told Variety that she thinks “it would be fun to see her life get more complicated” following the dicey decision.