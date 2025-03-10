Though Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid is thoroughly missed, Season 3 of The White Lotus is shaping up to be just as riveting as the previous drops. Four episodes in, tensions are skyrocketing. There’s an imminent murder, secrets threatening to come to light, and lots of full-frontal nudity. Fashion girls, however, are particularly enjoying an extra layer of the show’s genius: the impeccable styling.

Thanks to the direction of costume designer Alex Bovaird, which capitalizes on the show’s signature “noisy, chaotic luxury,” White Lotus-core is upon us. Viewers on social media are either tracking down the exact pieces on the show or recreating the resort-ready looks themselves. Between cutout dresses, printed sundresses, and crochet statement pieces, among others, the wardrobe is a blueprint for any tropical vacation. Though the drama is still unfolding, here’s a recap of the chicest outfits on the show so far. May they inspire your next bougie getaway.

Chelsea’s Crochet Dress, Episode 1

Rick and Chelsea are undoubtedly the most stylish couple of the season. Viewers are obsessed with Rick’s unbuttoned Hawaiian shirts, while Chelsea’s eccentric (yet spicy) wardrobe is the most unpredictable. Case in point: the dress she wore when viewers first met her.

Chelsea expertly mixed textures in a piece from My Beachy Side. It featured bronze panels down her torso, a knitted crochet base, and massive waist cutouts.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Victoria’s Scarf Hack, Episode 1

Leave it to Southern belle Victoria Ratliff to know an ingenious way of styling scarves. Instead of wrapping it around her hair à la Dolce Vita or tying it as the French do, she checked in at The White Lotus with a vivid blue scarf wrapped asymmetrically around one shoulder. Oh, and her relaxed olive dress? Banana Republic.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Chloe’s Mesh Dress & Leopard Bag, Episode 2

Another stylish addition to the cast? Charlotte Le Bon’s Chloe, aka Greg/Gary’s new girlfriend. Though they’re not staying at The White Lotus, she hangs out at the hotel an awful lot — in her chicest looks, ofc. In Episode 2, she paraded around in a brown beaded net dress that fully flaunted her black bandeau bra and cheeky bikini. Plus, peep that zebra print beach tote. So good.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Victoria’s Stripes & Bling, Episode 3

Victoria’s expertise in elevating a simple outfit should be studied. In Episode 3, she wore a low-key blue-and-white striped halter dress. Her styling, however, gave it the top 1 percentile treatment. Just check out her pricey bling, which includes a Rolex watch and David Yurman jewelry.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Kate’s Floral Appliqué Bikini, Episode 3

Each episode of the HBO hit show is practically a runway of designer bikinis, each more arresting than the last. Nothing, however, tops the opulence of Kate’s floral appliqué bikini top... for breakfast.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Chloe’s Faux Whale Tail & Hat, Episode 4

The whale tail, aka the exposed-thong style, is arguably the most divisive trend to come out of the early 2000s. Somehow, at the full moon yacht party, Chloe elevated the controversial look with an Audrey Hepburn-esque twist. She wore a pink swimsuit with a high cut and threw a sheer sarong in a matching hue low on her hip for a faux whale tail. Both pieces were custom-made by Jacquemus.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Her styling, however, was so sophisticated. In chunky gold earrings, black sunglasses, and a crochet hat, she looked nothing short of elegant.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Laurie, Kate, and Jaclyn’s City Looks, Episode 4

Name a better-dressed trio than Laurie, Kate, and Jaclyn. When they grew bored of the luxe hotel in Episode 4, they ventured into the city in some sartorial bangers. Laurie went the color-blocking route when she paired a yellow crop with a blood orange button-down and printed bottoms.

Jaclyn went the coordinated route in an indigo floral kimono from Poupette St. Barth and a matching smocked bandeau. She completed the look with white shorts, sunglasses, and a tote. Meanwhile, Kate channeled main character energy in a yellow cutout dress from Alemais with a “cheugy” paisley print.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Victoria’s Billowy Dress, Episode 4

Victoria’s husband, Tim, is undergoing a full mental break by Episode 4, but she’s really none the wiser. The sartorial expression of her unbothered nature? Her breezy, billowy dress from Alemais ($495). The abstract print is ultra colorful, cheery, and even a bit loopy (just like her Lorazepam-adled husband).