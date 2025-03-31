A White Lotus Theory Predicts A Schitt’s Creek-Style Twist For The Ratliffs

All Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook) wants in The White Lotus Season 3 is to get away from her privileged and emotionally volatile family. So it wasn’t a shock when she revealed her plans to move to Thailand and live at a Buddhist monastery for a year. But after the March 30 episode, a few clues suggest Piper may not be the only character who will end up there.

In the previous episode, Piper’s mother, Victoria (Parker Posey), challenges her to stay the night at the monastery before supporting her in moving there full-time. Victoria also instructs her husband, Timothy (Jason Isaacs), to vet out the temple’s head monk (Suthichai Yoon) himself. Despite being distracted by the fact that he’s on the verge of losing his wealth and reputation in a fraud scandal, he approves of Piper’s decision.

After their visit, it seems possible that Piper’s family could live at the monastery with her, not unlike how Schitt’s Creek forces the Roses to relocate after losing everything.

Why Piper’s Family May Crash Her Party

During her stay at the monastery, Piper is joined by her younger brother, Lochlan (Sam Nivola). While there, he begins remembering the details from his nighttime rendezvous involving their older sibling, Saxon. Later that night, he tells her he’s interested in moving into the monastery with her for the next year. Immediately, the wheels start spinning in Piper’s mind, and her hesitation to let him join her spiritual journey is palpable.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Meanwhile, Timothy remains awestruck by the monk, who offered him wise advice without even being aware of his shady financial dealings. Later that night, he recalls his meeting to Gary (Jon Gries), commenting that the monk “seems like the real deal.”

If that wasn’t enough evidence, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzeneggar) seems to have a spiritual quarter-life crisis of sorts, after Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) repeatedly rejects him, calls him “soulless,” and jokes that he’ll be one of those “balding white guys” with younger girlfriends in 50 years, just like Gary.

As a result, Saxon immediately questions every aspect of his life, including his career and sex life, and even asks Chelsea for spiritual guidance. In turn, she teaches him how to meditate and gives him some books on spirituality, which he takes back to his hotel room.

HBO

Given that Timothy knows he’s wanted for fraud (and has visions of killing his family so they don’t suffer from his consequences), it’s possible that he’ll think about joining Piper at the monastery in an attempt to avoid arrest. It won’t be hard to convince his sons, and only Victoria would object to that type of living situation. If one were to compare this to Schitt’s Creek, she would be the Moira Rose of this family.