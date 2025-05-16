There’s nothing quite like a Grey’s Anatomy cliffhanger — from Izzie and George’s life-and-death elevator ride, to the shocking (quite literally) thunderstorm that upended the hospital in Season 9. And during the Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 finale on May 15, another troubling crisis rocked Grey Sloan Memorial.

ICYMI, Dylan’s distraught mom, Jenna, held several surgeons hostage as she forced them to operate on her daughter — threatening to set off a tank of explosive gas from her husband’s job.

Fortunately, Amelia and her team were able to remedy the problem in Dylan’s brain. Before being taken by the authorities, Jenna dropped the tank in relief. “It’s empty. It’s always been empty. I’m sorry,” she confessed, crying.

Only... oops! It’s ultimately revealed that Jenna was mistaken, and her husband’s tank was very much full. In the final moments of the finale, Meredith, on her way out from a chaotic day, looks up and sees part of the hospital explode.

That’s it until fall, when the show returns for Season 22. But in the meantime, fans are speculating about who died in the latest Grey’s Anatomy finale — and there are some compelling theories about who might be in danger.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

So, Who’s Safe?

First things first: Meredith and Ben were both outside of the hospital when the explosion happened, so they can be ruled out.

Also, the stranger Simone hooked up with when she was briefly broken up with Lucas is now working at the hospital, so it seems unlikely that Grey’s would let that drama go to waste by removing any points on that love triangle.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Does Link Die On Grey’s Anatomy?

As showrunner Meg Marinis told The Hollywood Reporter, “I feel like a lot of people are probably sitting in operating rooms, so unless you saw them and where they were when that explosion went off, I don’t think we can say anyone is necessarily safe.”

While anything could happen, fans are particularly worried about Link — who, moments before the explosion, is seen preparing to use a cautery in surgery. “Link is definitely the obvious death, though I could see it being a serious injury instead,” one user wrote on Reddit. “I don’t imagine he is getting out of this unscathed, at any rate.”

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

As another put it, “Grey’s doesn't like to let any couple be happy for long.” Indeed, just before going in for surgery, newlywed Link found out he and Jo would be having twin girls — a heartwarming moment that would make a theorized catastrophe hit that much harder.

Of course, there are countless other possibilities. After Teddy finally seemed to choose herself over her complicated relationship with Owen, several fans wondered if her speech to him might have been a triumphant swan song.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

“This time I think they might actually kill her off,” one Redditor said, noting that this wouldn’t be her first life-or-death cliffhanger. “I mean she just showed so much growth in 1 single episode that it makes sense. The groundbreaking surgery, standing up to Owen and choosing herself….. we finally saw a bit of OG Teddy.”