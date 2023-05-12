Queer Eye’s seventh season premieres on May 12 on Netflix, and fans may be wondering about the Fab Five’s love life as they help their heroes navigate their lives. Bobby Berk, an interior design expert, is married. His husband Dewey Do is a maxillofacial surgeon. Though not much is known about their relationship (Do’s Instagram account is private), the details about them are sweet.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2004, as per an Instagram post Berk shared of the two in 2019. “15 years of love, support and fun with my favorite person.” he wrote. In a Facebook post from July 2018, Berk gave fans a better idea about how long he and Do have been married. “Six years ago, my husband and I said ‘I do’ and were actually married by a very close friend of ours who was ordained,” he wrote. “We got married as soon as it was legal to get married and it was important to us to show the world our pride through our expression of love.”

Berk told PEOPLE that they almost forgot some crucial paperwork for the big day. “[The friend who officiated the wedding] never sent in the correct paperwork,” he revealed. “We found out at the end of the year when we were like, ‘Why did we never receive our marriage certificate?’ that technically we weren’t married. We had to frantically run to the courthouse in downtown New York City to get married before the end of the year to make sure our taxes were filed properly.”

The couple lived in NYC before moving to Los Angeles in 2018 — just a few months before Berk auditioned for and was ultimately cast on Queer Eye. In 2019, Berk opened up about the possibility of them having kids. “My husband’s always like, ‘I don’t want to be a single parent. You’re always gone,’” Berk told PEOPLE. “Like 90 percent of the time I am.” However, the couple aims to see each other every week. “He’ll fly to wherever we’re filming or I’ll fly home when I can,” Berk explained. “So usually two weeks is the max we’ll ever go without seeing each other.”

He also jokingly said they would probably need a different house because their home at the time was “not kid-friendly.”

When they’re not at home, however, they are constantly traveling. Costa Rica, Cambodia, Vietnam, Venice, and Maui are among the locations the couple has been to together.