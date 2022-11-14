England's Callum Wilson Married His Childhood Sweetheart

On Nov. 10, the 26-man England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was announced. Among the players hoping to bring football home is captain Harry Kane, Raheen Sterling, and Callum Wilson, the latter of whom currently plays as a striker for the Premier League club, Newcastle United. But, what is there to know about the England forward’s life away from the pitch, and who is Callum Wilson dating?

If the footballer’s social media presence offers any indication, Wilson prefers to keep his private life away from the spotlight. However, the England player is married to his childhood sweetheart, Stacey, with whom he shares two children, son Oritse and daughter Orlagh. Speaking to the Telegraph in 2018, Wilson opened up about his marriage, revealing that his wife encouraged him to embrace a healthy lifestyle and pursue his ambition of becoming a Premier League player at a young age. “That was my desire when I was 20 and not even playing in League One,” Wilson explained. “I said, ‘I am going to play in the Premier League’ and she [Stacey] said, ‘I believe you can.’”

On becoming a father, Wilson also disclosed that, following the birth of his first child, he felt a pressure to “grow up” and “be a man” due to his own childhood experiences. Speaking to the publication, he continued: “I always said that I would provide for my son differently to how I was provided for from my father.”

As mentioned, Wilson was recently named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Following the announcement, Wilson described being selected as an “absolute honour” and something he has “dreamed about since I was a little boy.” Writing on Instagram, he added: “Dedication and hard work shows how you can achieve anything. Can’t wait to meet up with the lads and work even harder together now to achieve greatness.”