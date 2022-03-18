Catherine Tate Ain't Bovvered About Marriage

With the release of The Nan Movie, Catherine Tate has returned to the spotlight once again. Starring alongside Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey), Tate has brought the escapades of her beloved Joannie Taylor character to Hollywood. But who will Tate’ celebrate her new project with? And Who is she dating?

She and longterm partner Twig Clark welcomed a daughter, Erin, in 2003, but the pair split in 2011. Per the Daily Mail, Tate has been engaged to American screenwriter Jeff Gutheim since 2019. Gutheim has worked on the films including of comedy-drama Full Of It and Knucklehead, starring Carmen Elektra and the wrestler Big Show, respectively.

A Daily Mail source close to the couple revealed: “Catherine and Jeff have known each other for years. Jeff is a screenwriter, so he and Catherine have been working on several writing projects together.” He separated from his wife, Tracey, after 19 years together, whom he has three children (aged 20, 16, and 14) with.

Having moved to the US in 2011, Tate has enjoyed the relative privacy she and Gutheim have experienced. “They are very much in love and blissfully happy. They can’t wait to start this next chapter of their lives together,” the source concluded.

In the past, Tate has spoken about her ideas on marriage, revealing in an interview in 2009 that she “never really thought” she’d get married. “It’s not that I’m suspicious of it or anything like that, it’s just that I don’t have a reference for it because my mum wasn’t”, she told Hello magazine.

After her separation from Clark, Tate was briefly linked to none other than Take That star Jason Orange. Impersonating Orange in one of her Comic Relief sketches, the pair met on-set, but their relationship didn’t last long. They were only photographed together a number of times. She also dated broadcaster Adrian Chiles between 2012 and 2013.