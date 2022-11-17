Charlene White’s Partner Is “Mostly Shocked” She’s Doing I’m A Celeb

It’s always an emotional episode when the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates are given a luxury item from home – and it was especially so for broadcaster and Loose Women host Charlene White. After Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh succeeded in their roles as undercover moles, White received a photo of her kids, which made her miss them even more. “Tears come from love,” she told the Bush Telegraph. “I’m very lucky to have two children who I absolutely adore.” But who’s looking after them back home? And who is Charlene White’s husband?

Outside of the jungle, the broadcaster has been very private about her partner, Andy Woodfield, particularly on social media. They also have not disclosed or addressed their marital status. We do, however, know that taking part in I’m A Celeb was a decision they made together, and that they have the most adorable approach to parenthood.

In a statement shared with press ahead of entering the jungle, White spoke about how she fully expected to miss her children. “It’s a foregone conclusion. I am going to miss our daily routine with the kids, I am going to miss waking up with them and having quiet time before the school run and that’s what is going to get me tearing up. It will be weird. My partner is also mostly shocked I am doing this. We made the decision together but he was like, ‘I have no idea how you are going to cope!’ I am not a ‘need to wear make-up, nails’ kind of girl but I am not very outdoorsy.”

White has spoken about Woodfield in a few interviews, revealing a few key details about her partner. In a piece she wrote for The Guardian in 2017, she spoke about their joy when they found out they were expecting. “I knew from the moment I met him at a friend’s party the year before [206], that he was ‘the one’. So, after moving in together, having a child seemed like the next natural step.” Their first child, Alfie, was born a year later, and their second child, Florence, was born in 2019.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2020, White spoke about their approach to looking after their kids. “Andy works from home, so he does the bedtime routine with the children,” she said. They share a love of routines, too, both being “very much used to” it from being in the television business. “He gets it really,” she said on an episode of White Wine Question Time with host Gabby Logan in Aug. 2022.

On his website, Woodfield describes himself as “curious, here to learn, and experience life and the uniqueness of human beings.” He is the author of This Is Your Moment, and a works for PwC UK. He is active on both Twitter and LinkedIn, but keeps his posts strictly professional.

White regularly shares snaps of their son and daughter on Instagram though, giving glimpses into their routines. “They love playing together, and Alfie loves being in charge and telling her off,” she captioned a photo of the two. “And Florence mostly kills herself laughing every time he has a tantrum.”

Hopefully, they’ll be there, alongside Andy, waiting on the bridge when White says goodbye to jungle life.